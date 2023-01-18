Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin

Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN.

Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique and Sugaring NYC have announced new locations at Town Center at Berry Farms, the latest phase of the sought-after walkable, retail and residential community in Franklin. Town Center has recently been completed, with 331 upscale residences, 27,182 square feet of ground-floor retail space and ample parking among nine buildings. The three new retail and restaurant tenants will occupy a combined 7,722 square feet of retail space at Town Center, bringing its retail component to approximately 90% leased.

“We wanted to respond to the community’s desire for elevated dining, additional shopping options and wellness experiences,” said Mark Traylor, director of Retail Leasing for Boyle. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with businesses that not only provide sought-after amenities but also align with our vision for serving and transforming the community.”

Ludlow & Prime is a locally owned and operated restaurant and lounge serving modern American cuisine, steak and seafood. The restaurant, a Brentwood staple since 2016, prides itself on using exceptionally fresh seafood, prime steaks and locally sourced produce that has made it a local and desired classic. Ludlow & Prime’s second Middle Tennessee location will be located at the corner across from Publix, and is set to open in early August.

“Berry Farms is a unique experience for the area. They have mastered development and structured the community to keep business flowing,” said restaurant owner Tim Kohler. “We’re excited to continue to create memories through food in a new neighborhood.”

With plans to open in March, SOCIETY Boutique will feature an elevated and personal experience, offering a range of price options that blend investment pieces and lower-priced trendy fashions. Owner and former personal stylist Andrea Hanna wants to use her experience as a stylist to help women look and feel their best. SOCIETY will be located next to the specialty foods concept Biscuit Love.

“Berry Farms offers great foot traffic, a diverse clientele and fantastic exposure to all that Society has to offer,” Hanna said. “I’m looking forward to helping women in the community look and feel their best and be their go-to spot for all their fashion needs.”

With over 100 locations nationwide, Sugaring NYC is an organic sugar waxing and self-care franchise offering full body wax, brow laminations and lash lift services. Sugaring is a natural alternative to hot waxing that contains only lemon juice, water and sugar. Sugaring NYC will open in April in Town Center next to the recently opened Beyond Physical Therapy.

“There’s so much going on at Berry Farms, and even more in the works,” said Leslie Kostamaa, franchise owner of Sugaring NYC’s Berry Farms location. “I’ve seen Franklin grow in my 24 years here, and I cannot wait to use this opportunity at Berry Farms to bring something new to the area and contribute to a flourishing community.”

Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique, and Sugaring NYC will join more than 40 other retail, restaurant and service tenants in the Berry Farms community, including F-45 Training, FirstBank, Chick-fil-A, Whit’s Frozen Custard, and Tito’s Mexican Restaurant; corporate tenants Lee Company, Aetna, Ramsey Solutions and Trexis Insurance; and many more, all in proximity to Berry Farms’ upscale and walkable residential neighborhood.

Berry Farms is located in Franklin at the Interstate 65 / Peytonsville Road (Goose Creek Bypass) interchange.