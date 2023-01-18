Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Jeremiah T. Abel

DOB: 8/21/1981

Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13

Last Seen in West Smith County

2. Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998

Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property

Last seen in Hermitage

3. Angel Gonzalez

DOB: 8/10/1985

Wanted for Rape of a Child x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 x2

Last seen in Madison

4. Timothy Stanfield

DOB: 10/4/1966

Wanted for Rape- Force or Coercion x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery

Last Seen in Unknown

5. Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales

DOB: 5/19/1994

Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Last seen in East Nashville.

6. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.

DOB: 5/5/1996

Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2

Last seen in Unknown.

7. Jeffery Lamont Thorpe

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Homicide-Reckless, Aggravated Assault x4, Child Neglect, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest and 6 additional warrants

Last seen in East Nashville.

8. Jose Damaso- Hernandez

DOB: 1/1/1997

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide x2, Aggravated Child Abuse x2, Vehicle Assault and Possession w/ Int- Cocaine

Last seen in South Nashville

9. Robquez Bryant

DOB: 12/3/1998

Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x7, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Aggravated Burglary, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury, Probation Violation, FTA, Vandalism x3, Reckless Endangerment- Weapon

Last seen in Madison

10. Tashara K. Anderson

DOB: 3/30/1995

Wanted for Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon x3, Assault- Fear of bodily injury x2, Probation Violation, Theft of Merchandise x4, FTA x2, Aggravated Kidnapping, Esp. Aggravated Kidnapping, Weapon- Dangerous Felony x2

Last seen in West Nashville

