From Spring Hill Police

Spring Hill, TN – On January 16th at 3:55 AM an officer was on patrol in the area of Wright Elementary school when five gunshots were heard.

A citizen also called our dispatch center reporting hearing gunshots as well.

Officers were able to locate five spent shell casings in the 3900 block of Kedron Rd.

At this time, we are not aware of any houses or persons being hit by gunfire. If you have any information related to this incident, please submit an anonymous tip here.