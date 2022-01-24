These Four Tennessee Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2022

Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville.
- OSH Restaurant and Grill, located at 216 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211, is #9 on the list.
- Skull’s Rainbow Room, located at 222 Printers Alley, ix #14 on the list
- Caracasville, located at 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, is #53 on the list
- Elvira’s Cafe located 4143 Wears Valley Rd., Sevierville is #55 on the list
Topping this year’s best restaurants list is Cocina Madrigal (of Phoenix, Arizona) a Latinx father-and-son-owned eatery serving Oaxaca fundido and beef birria enchiladas.
Bill Miller, Founder, and CEO of Icon Entertainment Group, proudly owns and operates Skull’s Rainbow Room, said in a release, “It’s beyond gratifying to have one of Nashville‘s longest-standing and most-beloved venues selected as one of the top restaurants in the United States,” said Miller. “Since its original opening in 1948, Skull’s has become world-renowned for its ambiance, entertainment, food, cocktails, and incredibly hospitable environment.”
In creating the top 100 list, Yelp stated they created the list by first reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, they ranked each by a total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
An interesting fact about the list – most of the restaurants are affordable where you can enjoy a meal under $30.
Here is the full top 100 list.
1.Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix, Arizona
2. Aracosia–McLean, McLean, Virginia
3. Fermentation Farm, Costa Mesa, California
4. Oriole, Chicago, Illinois
5. Bird Bird Biscuit, Austin, Texas
6 Jackrabbit Filly, Charleston, South Carolina
7. Junkyard Bistro, Salmon, Idaho
8. The Goodwich, Las Vegas, Nevada
9. OSH Restaurant and Grill, Nashville, Tennessee
10. The Riv, The Dalles, Oregon
11. The Vox Kitchen, Fountain Valley, California
12. Food + Drink, Reno, Nevada
13. Santo Brúklin, New York, New York
14. Skull’s Rainbow Room, Nashville, Tennessee
15. Altura Bistro, Anchorage, Alaska
16. Cultured, Louisville, Kentucky
17. Cafe Kacao, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
18. Machete, Greensboro, North Carolina
19. Copine, Seattle, Washington
20. The Bakeshop on 20th, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
21. Raku, New York, New York
22. LoLa, Charleston, South Carolina
23. WoodBarn BBQ, Queen Creek, Arizona
24. ShabuRo, Palisades Park, New Jersey
25. 016 Restaurant & Sandwich Shop, Chicago, Illinois
26. Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington, Virginia
27. Brick 29, Nampa, Idaho
28. Down the Hatch Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii
29. Pho 75, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
30. Pizzeria Credo, Seattle, Washington
31. The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar, Delray Beach, Florida
32. Fia Restaurant, Atlanta, Georgia
33. Sarma, Somerville, Massachusetts
34. The Hall’s Pizza Kitchen, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
35. Red Iguana, Salt Lake City, Utah
36. L’Auberge Chez François, Great Falls, Virginia
37. Whiskey Bird, Atlanta, Georgia
38. Via Roma, Camp Springs, Maryland
39. Bywater, Warren, Rhode Island
40. Il Canale, Washington, DC
41. The Sleepy Rooster, Chagrin Falls, Ohio
42. Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House, Alexandria, Virginia
43. Red Phone Booth–Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia
44. Noods Ramen Bar, Honolulu, Hawaii
45. The Refectory Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio
46. Dada, Delray Beach, Florida
47. DH Lescombes Winery & Bistro, Las Cruces, New Mexico
48. Gi-Jin, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
49. Bywater Bakery, New Orleans, Louisiana
50. Seylou, Washington, DC
51. Brunch House Augusta, Augusta, Georgia
52. FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale, Fortville, Indiana
53. Caracasville, Nashville, Tennessee
54. Vann Restaurant, Spring Park, Minnesota
55. Elvira’s Cafe, Sevierville, Tennessee
56. Sassafras, West Palm Beach, Florida
57. Nomi, El Paso, Texas
58. Lido Bottle Works, Newport Beach, California
59. Bistro Bella Vita, Grand Rapids, Michigan
60. Miyamoto Sushi, Portland, Oregon
61. Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix, Arizona
62. Grey Ghost Detroit, Detroit, Michigan
63. The Kitchen at 150 Sunset, El Paso, Texas
64. Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City, New Jersey
65. Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
66. Frieda, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
67. Fireside Pizza, Cincinnati, Ohio
68.Yama Sushi & Izakaya, Portland, Oregon
69. Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, Gainesville, Florida
70. Fox & the Knife, Boston, Massachusetts
71. Freshies Maui, Makawao, Hawaii
72. The Cottage, Bothell, Washington
73. CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar, Louisville, Kentucky
74. The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge, Mount Vernon, Ohio
75. CAPS Sports Grill, Phoenix, Arizona
76. Prezza, Boston, Massachusetts
77. The Red Dory, Tiverton, Rhode Island
78. Raas, Lewes, Delaware
79. Harvest Grill, Dobson, North Carolina
80. Thai Sky Kitchen, Portland, Oregon
81. Christos Greek Restaurant, Minneapolis, Minnesota
82. Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, Denver, Colorado
83. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria, Tulsa, Oklahoma
84. Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon, Metairie, Louisiana
85. Silk Road, New Orleans, Louisiana
86. Moonshadows, Malibu, California
87. Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, Phoenix, Arizona
88. Moani Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii
89. Bully Barbeque, La Grange, Kentucky
90. Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant, Watertown, Massachusetts
91. La Tertulia, Tulsa, Oklahoma
92. JT’s Pizza & Spirits, Grand Rapids, Michigan
93. The Albert, Atlanta, Georgia
94. Ristorante Paradiso, Kirkland, Washington
95 . Hondumex Taqueria, Philadelphia, Mississippi
96. Greek Islands Restaurant, Omaha, Nebraska
97. Departure, Portland, Oregon
98. Kooma, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
99. Dolce & Chianti, Las Vegas, Nevada
100. Naviya’s Thai Brasserie, Minneapolis, Minnesota