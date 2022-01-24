These Four Tennessee Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2022

Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville.

OSH Restaurant and Grill, located at 216 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211, is #9 on the list.

Skull’s Rainbow Room, located at 222 Printers Alley, ix #14 on the list

Caracasville, located at 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, is #53 on the list

Elvira’s Cafe located 4143 Wears Valley Rd., Sevierville is #55 on the list

Topping this year’s best restaurants list is Cocina Madrigal (of Phoenix, Arizona) a Latinx father-and-son-owned eatery serving Oaxaca fundido and beef birria enchiladas.

Bill Miller, Founder, and CEO of Icon Entertainment Group, proudly owns and operates Skull’s Rainbow Room, said in a release, “It’s beyond gratifying to have one of Nashville‘s longest-standing and most-beloved venues selected as one of the top restaurants in the United States,” said Miller. “Since its original opening in 1948, Skull’s has become world-renowned for its ambiance, entertainment, food, cocktails, and incredibly hospitable environment.”

In creating the top 100 list, Yelp stated they created the list by first reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, they ranked each by a total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.

An interesting fact about the list – most of the restaurants are affordable where you can enjoy a meal under $30.

Here is the full top 100 list.

1.Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix, Arizona

2. Aracosia–McLean, McLean, Virginia

3. Fermentation Farm, Costa Mesa, California

4. Oriole, Chicago, Illinois

5. Bird Bird Biscuit, Austin, Texas

6 Jackrabbit Filly, Charleston, South Carolina

7. Junkyard Bistro, Salmon, Idaho

8. The Goodwich, Las Vegas, Nevada

9. OSH Restaurant and Grill, Nashville, Tennessee

10. The Riv, The Dalles, Oregon

11. The Vox Kitchen, Fountain Valley, California

12. Food + Drink, Reno, Nevada

13. Santo Brúklin, New York, New York

14. Skull’s Rainbow Room, Nashville, Tennessee

15. Altura Bistro, Anchorage, Alaska

16. Cultured, Louisville, Kentucky

17. Cafe Kacao, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

18. Machete, Greensboro, North Carolina

19. Copine, Seattle, Washington

20. The Bakeshop on 20th, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

21. Raku, New York, New York

22. LoLa, Charleston, South Carolina

23. WoodBarn BBQ, Queen Creek, Arizona

24. ShabuRo, Palisades Park, New Jersey

25. 016 Restaurant & Sandwich Shop, Chicago, Illinois

26. Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington, Virginia

27. Brick 29, Nampa, Idaho

28. Down the Hatch Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii

29. Pho 75, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

30. Pizzeria Credo, Seattle, Washington

31. The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar, Delray Beach, Florida

32. Fia Restaurant, Atlanta, Georgia

33. Sarma, Somerville, Massachusetts

34. The Hall’s Pizza Kitchen, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

35. Red Iguana, Salt Lake City, Utah

36. L’Auberge Chez François, Great Falls, Virginia

37. Whiskey Bird, Atlanta, Georgia

38. Via Roma, Camp Springs, Maryland

39. Bywater, Warren, Rhode Island

40. Il Canale, Washington, DC

41. The Sleepy Rooster, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

42. Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House, Alexandria, Virginia

43. Red Phone Booth–Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia

44. Noods Ramen Bar, Honolulu, Hawaii

45. The Refectory Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio

46. Dada, Delray Beach, Florida

47. DH Lescombes Winery & Bistro, Las Cruces, New Mexico

48. Gi-Jin, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

49. Bywater Bakery, New Orleans, Louisiana

50. Seylou, Washington, DC

51. Brunch House Augusta, Augusta, Georgia

52. FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale, Fortville, Indiana

53. Caracasville, Nashville, Tennessee

54. Vann Restaurant, Spring Park, Minnesota

55. Elvira’s Cafe, Sevierville, Tennessee

56. Sassafras, West Palm Beach, Florida

57. Nomi, El Paso, Texas

58. Lido Bottle Works, Newport Beach, California

59. Bistro Bella Vita, Grand Rapids, Michigan

60. Miyamoto Sushi, Portland, Oregon

61. Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix, Arizona

62. Grey Ghost Detroit, Detroit, Michigan

63. The Kitchen at 150 Sunset, El Paso, Texas

64. Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City, New Jersey

65. Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

66. Frieda, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

67. Fireside Pizza, Cincinnati, Ohio

68.Yama Sushi & Izakaya, Portland, Oregon

69. Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, Gainesville, Florida

70. Fox & the Knife, Boston, Massachusetts

71. Freshies Maui, Makawao, Hawaii

72. The Cottage, Bothell, Washington

73. CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar, Louisville, Kentucky

74. The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge, Mount Vernon, Ohio

75. CAPS Sports Grill, Phoenix, Arizona

76. Prezza, Boston, Massachusetts

77. The Red Dory, Tiverton, Rhode Island

78. Raas, Lewes, Delaware

79. Harvest Grill, Dobson, North Carolina

80. Thai Sky Kitchen, Portland, Oregon

81. Christos Greek Restaurant, Minneapolis, Minnesota

82. Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, Denver, Colorado

83. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria, Tulsa, Oklahoma

84. Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon, Metairie, Louisiana

85. Silk Road, New Orleans, Louisiana

86. Moonshadows, Malibu, California

87. Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, Phoenix, Arizona

88. Moani Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii

89. Bully Barbeque, La Grange, Kentucky

90. Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant, Watertown, Massachusetts

91. La Tertulia, Tulsa, Oklahoma

92. JT’s Pizza & Spirits, Grand Rapids, Michigan

93. The Albert, Atlanta, Georgia

94. Ristorante Paradiso, Kirkland, Washington

95 . Hondumex Taqueria, Philadelphia, Mississippi

96. Greek Islands Restaurant, Omaha, Nebraska

97. Departure, Portland, Oregon

98. Kooma, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

99. Dolce & Chianti, Las Vegas, Nevada

100. Naviya’s Thai Brasserie, Minneapolis, Minnesota