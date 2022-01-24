WCS Art Students Win at 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Students across the district are showing off their creative side through the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Around 1,500 works of art by Middle Tennessee students were submitted, and 119 Gold Keys, Silver Keys and honorable mentions were given to WCS middle and high school students. All Gold Key winners are entered into the National Scholastic Art Awards. Their artwork is available to view at the Frist Learning Center Great Hall at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville.

“This is my very first time as a teacher to participate in such an acclaimed competition,” said SHS art teacher Sorrell Dugan. “While we are honored to have Gold and Silver Key winners, we are also just as proud of each of our student artists who had the courage it takes to compete at such a high level.”

Three WCS student art pieces were also nominated for a National American Vision Award. Brentwood High student Angela Huo’s painting, Grandma; Franklin High student Lily Arnold’s work, My Identity; and Ravenwood High student Sophie Lee’s piece, Identity Glitch could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award. National medalists will also be eligible for scholarships of up to $10,000.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Gold Keys Student School Work Title Work Category Lily Arnold* Franklin High My Identity Mixed Media Angela Huo* Brentwood High Grandma Painting Sophie Lee* Ravenwood High Identity Glitch Mixed Media Sarah Cai Brentwood High Beckon Mixed Media Caelen Goudy Brentwood High Breakfast of Champions Drawing and Illustration Angela Huo Brentwood High Mediocre Digital Art Angela Huo Brentwood High In Tandem Painting Joshua Kelley Brentwood High Une Petite Orange Drawing and Illustration So Young Park Brentwood High Duplicity Painting Kennedi Brons Brentwood Middle Madison Drawing and Illustration Lily Arnold Franklin High White Spaces Printmaking Lily Arnold Franklin High Elephant in the Room Printmaking Lily Arnold Franklin High Descent of Objectification Mixed Media Lily Arnold Franklin High An Asian American Identity Art Portfolio Jennifer Lee Franklin High 1st Birthday Drawing and Illustration Jennifer Lee Franklin High Outside the Neighborhood Painting Eve Mattis Franklin High Patio Paradise Painting Joshua Park Franklin High Sugar Coating Editorial Cartoon sponsored by the Herb Block Foundation Michaela Ray Nolensville High Headless Self Portrait Drawing and Illustration Caroline Griffin Ravenwood High The light will follow Drawing and Illustration Timothy Henson Ravenwood High Circles Portrait Photography Julia Johnson Ravenwood High Hutch Digital Art Hannah Laughlin Ravenwood High A lonely man Drawing and Illustration Sophia Lee Ravenwood High Nostalgia Drawing and Illustration Sophie Lee Ravenwood High Woman of Color Drawing and Illustration Will Morrow Ravenwood High Unity Photography Will Morrow Ravenwood High Demolition Photography Abigail Droke Summit High Little Tyrant Drawing and Illustration Perry Rodgers Summit High Twelve Pancakes Drawing and Illustration

Silver Keys Student School Work Title Work Category Dodson Avrit Brentwood High Minimalist Clock Design Noel Cancryn-Harris Brentwood High The Haunting Printmaking Solomon Duncan Brentwood High Blood Orange Drawing and Illustration Angela Huo Brentwood High Chess Piece Digital Art Angela Huo Brentwood High It’s Quiet in the Hive Painting Angela Huo Brentwood High Lurking Digital Art So Young Park Brentwood High Responsibility Painting Camille Taylor Brentwood High Historical Jacket Fashion Ellie Wurst Brentwood High Aries Drawing and Illustration Lily Arnold Franklin High Arden Painting Jennifer Lee Franklin High 3 Houses Painting Lisa Messier Franklin High A Beautiful Death Digital Art Scotty Ruark Franklin High well Painting Rowane Sylvester Franklin High Lost Souls in the Snow Drawing and Illustration Harrison Wamsley Franklin High Lost Film and Animation Carmen Ofner Independence High Oracle Sculpture Corinna Vollmer Independence High Swirled Thoughts Painting Olivia Weaver Independence High Maturity Painting Matthew Ladisa Mill Creek Middle “Connected” Peace Poster Drawing and Illustration Allison Ruotsi Mill Creek Middle Portrait Drawing and Illustration Kade Eubanks Nolensville High Water Flow Drawing and Illustration Anna Glick Nolensville High Self Portrait in Light Drawing and Illustration Elizabeth Acevedo Ravenwood High Function: Error Digital Art Nicole Caruso Ravenwood High No Prince Necessary Drawing and Illustration Claire Dall Ravenwood High Frog Photography Kaitlyn Grieco Ravenwood High Hope Drawing and Illustration Kade Henderson Ravenwood High Bones Drawing and Illustration Isabella Iwinski Ravenwood High Progress Drawing and Illustration Sophie Lee Ravenwood High All Eyes on Me Mixed Media Braden Mayes Ravenwood High Neon Lights Digital Art Jade McConnell Ravenwood High White Charcoal landscape Drawing and Illustration Will Morrow Ravenwood High Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Photography Clare Novak Ravenwood High Leopard Drawing and Illustration Emmanuelle Yuan Ravenwood High Smile! Drawing and Illustration Reagen Emery Summit High Drowning Lessons Painting