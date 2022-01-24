WCS Art Students Win at 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Students across the district are showing off their creative side through the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Around 1,500 works of art by Middle Tennessee students were submitted, and 119 Gold Keys, Silver Keys and honorable mentions were given to WCS middle and high school students. All Gold Key winners are entered into the National Scholastic Art Awards. Their artwork is available to view at the Frist Learning Center Great Hall at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville.
“This is my very first time as a teacher to participate in such an acclaimed competition,” said SHS art teacher Sorrell Dugan. “While we are honored to have Gold and Silver Key winners, we are also just as proud of each of our student artists who had the courage it takes to compete at such a high level.”
Three WCS student art pieces were also nominated for a National American Vision Award. Brentwood High student Angela Huo’s painting, Grandma; Franklin High student Lily Arnold’s work, My Identity; and Ravenwood High student Sophie Lee’s piece, Identity Glitch could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award. National medalists will also be eligible for scholarships of up to $10,000.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
Gold Keys
|
Student
|
School
|
Work Title
|
Work Category
|
Lily Arnold*
|
Franklin High
|
My Identity
|
Mixed Media
|
Angela Huo*
|
Brentwood High
|
Grandma
|
Painting
|
Sophie Lee*
|
Ravenwood High
|
Identity Glitch
|
Mixed Media
|
Sarah Cai
|
Brentwood High
|
Beckon
|
Mixed Media
|
Caelen Goudy
|
Brentwood High
|
Breakfast of Champions
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Mediocre
|
Digital Art
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
In Tandem
|
Painting
|
Joshua Kelley
|
Brentwood High
|
Une Petite Orange
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
So Young Park
|
Brentwood High
|
Duplicity
|
Painting
|
Kennedi Brons
|
Brentwood Middle
|
Madison
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Lily Arnold
|
Franklin High
|
White Spaces
|
Printmaking
|
Lily Arnold
|
Franklin High
|
Elephant in the Room
|
Printmaking
|
Lily Arnold
|
Franklin High
|
Descent of Objectification
|
Mixed Media
|
Lily Arnold
|
Franklin High
|
An Asian American Identity
|
Art Portfolio
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
1st Birthday
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
Outside the Neighborhood
|
Painting
|
Eve Mattis
|
Franklin High
|
Patio Paradise
|
Painting
|
Joshua Park
|
Franklin High
|
Sugar Coating
|
Editorial Cartoon sponsored by the Herb Block Foundation
|
Michaela Ray
|
Nolensville High
|
Headless Self Portrait
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Caroline Griffin
|
Ravenwood High
|
The light will follow
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Timothy Henson
|
Ravenwood High
|
Circles Portrait
|
Photography
|
Julia Johnson
|
Ravenwood High
|
Hutch
|
Digital Art
|
Hannah Laughlin
|
Ravenwood High
|
A lonely man
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sophia Lee
|
Ravenwood High
|
Nostalgia
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sophie Lee
|
Ravenwood High
|
Woman of Color
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Will Morrow
|
Ravenwood High
|
Unity
|
Photography
|
Will Morrow
|
Ravenwood High
|
Demolition
|
Photography
|
Abigail Droke
|
Summit High
|
Little Tyrant
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Perry Rodgers
|
Summit High
|
Twelve Pancakes
|
Drawing and Illustration
Silver Keys
|
Student
|
School
|
Work Title
|
Work Category
|
Dodson Avrit
|
Brentwood High
|
Minimalist Clock
|
Design
|
Noel Cancryn-Harris
|
Brentwood High
|
The Haunting
|
Printmaking
|
Solomon Duncan
|
Brentwood High
|
Blood Orange
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Chess Piece
|
Digital Art
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
It’s Quiet in the Hive
|
Painting
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Lurking
|
Digital Art
|
So Young Park
|
Brentwood High
|
Responsibility
|
Painting
|
Camille Taylor
|
Brentwood High
|
Historical Jacket
|
Fashion
|
Ellie Wurst
|
Brentwood High
|
Aries
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Lily Arnold
|
Franklin High
|
Arden
|
Painting
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
3 Houses
|
Painting
|
Lisa Messier
|
Franklin High
|
A Beautiful Death
|
Digital Art
|
Scotty Ruark
|
Franklin High
|
well
|
Painting
|
Rowane Sylvester
|
Franklin High
|
Lost Souls in the Snow
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Harrison Wamsley
|
Franklin High
|
Lost
|
Film and Animation
|
Carmen Ofner
|
Independence High
|
Oracle
|
Sculpture
|
Corinna Vollmer
|
Independence High
|
Swirled Thoughts
|
Painting
|
Olivia Weaver
|
Independence High
|
Maturity
|
Painting
|
Matthew Ladisa
|
Mill Creek Middle
|
“Connected” Peace Poster
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Allison Ruotsi
|
Mill Creek Middle
|
Portrait
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Kade Eubanks
|
Nolensville High
|
Water Flow
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Anna Glick
|
Nolensville High
|
Self Portrait in Light
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Elizabeth Acevedo
|
Ravenwood High
|
Function: Error
|
Digital Art
|
Nicole Caruso
|
Ravenwood High
|
No Prince Necessary
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Claire Dall
|
Ravenwood High
|
Frog
|
Photography
|
Kaitlyn Grieco
|
Ravenwood High
|
Hope
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Kade Henderson
|
Ravenwood High
|
Bones
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Isabella Iwinski
|
Ravenwood High
|
Progress
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sophie Lee
|
Ravenwood High
|
All Eyes on Me
|
Mixed Media
|
Braden Mayes
|
Ravenwood High
|
Neon Lights
|
Digital Art
|
Jade McConnell
|
Ravenwood High
|
White Charcoal landscape
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Will Morrow
|
Ravenwood High
|
Hands Up, Don’t Shoot
|
Photography
|
Clare Novak
|
Ravenwood High
|
Leopard
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Emmanuelle Yuan
|
Ravenwood High
|
Smile!
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Reagen Emery
|
Summit High
|
Drowning Lessons
|
Painting
Honorable Mentions
|
Student
|
School
|
Work Title
|
Work Category
|
Emma Allen
|
Brentwood High
|
Open Your Eyes
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Emma Allen
|
Brentwood High
|
Is there something in my teeth?
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Emma Allen
|
Brentwood High
|
Can you see me now?
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Isabella Borda
|
Brentwood High
|
Reflection
|
Comic Art
|
Madi Brons
|
Brentwood High
|
Cerulean Circus
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sarah Cai
|
Brentwood High
|
Velvet Heaven
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Alice Guo
|
Brentwood High
|
Stars
|
Ceramics and Glass
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Longing
|
Digital Art
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Craving
|
Painting
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Learning
|
Painting
|
Angela Huo
|
Brentwood High
|
Megan
|
Digital Art
|
Joshua Kelley
|
Brentwood High
|
Fruit
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sadie Mangelsdorf
|
Brentwood High
|
Finding
|
Painting
|
Ryan Shin
|
Brentwood High
|
Through the Glass
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Morgan Tencza
|
Brentwood High
|
Shattered Hand
|
Ceramics and Glass
|
Morgan Tencza
|
Brentwood High
|
Unconventional
|
Sculpture
|
Justin White
|
Brentwood High
|
Totem Statue
|
Architecture and Industrial Design
|
Riley Wilde
|
Brentwood High
|
Go to the Moon
|
Painting
|
Emily Wilson
|
Brentwood High
|
Atypical
|
Mixed Media
|
Ellie Wurst
|
Brentwood High
|
The State of Limbo
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Evelyn Dozier
|
Fairview High
|
Fracture
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Maleah Felton
|
Fairview High
|
Self-Reflection
|
Painting
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
Masked
|
Painting
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
A Past
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
2 Way Tiger
|
Printmaking
|
Jennifer Lee
|
Franklin High
|
Play at Night
|
Painting
|
Scotty Ruark
|
Franklin High
|
brain box
|
Painting
|
Rowane Sylvester
|
Franklin High
|
Two Men Sleeping While the World Goes on Around Them
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Hudson Hatcher
|
Independence High
|
Drowning in Ignorance
|
Photography
|
Carmen Ofner
|
Independence High
|
Journal of Secrets
|
Mixed Media
|
Hallie Adams
|
Nolensville High
|
self portrait in white pencil
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Annabelle Mullenix
|
Nolensville High
|
Annabelle
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Hailey Barlow
|
Ravenwood High
|
Digital Self Portrait
|
Digital Art
|
Blake Bevis
|
Ravenwood High
|
Self Portrait
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Chapel Forte
|
Ravenwood High
|
Chapel
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sarah Fritts
|
Ravenwood High
|
Ekundayo (Sorrow becomes Joy)
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Kaitlyn Grieco
|
Ravenwood High
|
Who lives in a pineapple in American Gothic?
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Haylei Hancock
|
Ravenwood High
|
Perspective Watercolor Town
|
Painting
|
Mona Ikbariah
|
Ravenwood High
|
watercolor ink project
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Julia Johnson
|
Ravenwood High
|
Pomegranate
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Julia Johnson
|
Ravenwood High
|
Bath Time
|
Painting
|
Hannah Laughlin
|
Ravenwood High
|
Observing
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sophie Lee
|
Ravenwood High
|
Young and Old
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sophie Lee
|
Ravenwood High
|
Still Life
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Will Morrow
|
Ravenwood High
|
Trial
|
Photography
|
Claire Parsons
|
Ravenwood High
|
Dad Face
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Mia Patel
|
Ravenwood High
|
Better Days
|
Digital Art
|
Elizabeth Poladian
|
Ravenwood High
|
Laudromat
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Daryl Rembinski
|
Ravenwood High
|
Dog Etching
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Skylar Robinson
|
Ravenwood High
|
Empowerment
|
Digital Art
|
Katelyn Rowan
|
Ravenwood High
|
New Perspectives
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Cameron Sanchez
|
Ravenwood High
|
Worn
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Stephanie Shupe
|
Ravenwood High
|
Is There Something In My Teeth?
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Sarah Beth Waechter
|
Ravenwood High
|
Stars in Their Eyes
|
Drawing and Illustration
|
Lily Puckett
|
Summit High
|
Burning Sensation of Obsession
|
Mixed Media