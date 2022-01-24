WCS Art Students Win at 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Identity Glitch - Sophie Lee, RHS
Students across the district are showing off their creative side through the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

My Identity - Lily Arnold, FHS
Around 1,500 works of art by Middle Tennessee students were submitted, and 119 Gold Keys, Silver Keys and honorable mentions were given to WCS middle and high school students. All Gold Key winners are entered into the National Scholastic Art Awards. Their artwork is available to view at the Frist Learning Center Great Hall at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville.

“This is my very first time as a teacher to participate in such an acclaimed competition,” said SHS art teacher Sorrell Dugan. “While we are honored to have Gold and Silver Key winners, we are also just as proud of each of our student artists who had the courage it takes to compete at such a high level.”

Three WCS student art pieces were also nominated for a National American Vision Award. Brentwood High student Angela Huo’s painting, Grandma; Franklin High student Lily Arnold’s work, My Identity; and Ravenwood High student Sophie Lee’s piece, Identity Glitch could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award. National medalists will also be eligible for scholarships of up to $10,000.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Gold Keys

 

Student

 

  

School

 

  

Work Title

 

  

Work Category

 
 

Lily Arnold*

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

My Identity

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Angela Huo*

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Grandma

 

  

Painting

 
 

Sophie Lee*

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Identity Glitch

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Sarah Cai

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Beckon

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Caelen Goudy

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Breakfast of Champions

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Mediocre

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

In Tandem

 

  

Painting

 
 

Joshua Kelley

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Une Petite Orange

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

So Young Park

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Duplicity

 

  

Painting

 
 

Kennedi Brons

 

  

Brentwood Middle

 

  

Madison

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Lily Arnold

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

White Spaces

 

  

Printmaking

 
 

Lily Arnold

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Elephant in the Room

 

  

Printmaking

 
 

Lily Arnold

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Descent of Objectification

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Lily Arnold

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

An Asian American Identity

 

  

Art Portfolio

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

1st Birthday

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Outside the Neighborhood

 

  

Painting

 
 

Eve Mattis

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Patio Paradise

 

  

Painting

 
 

Joshua Park

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Sugar Coating

 

  

Editorial Cartoon sponsored by the Herb Block Foundation

 
 

Michaela Ray

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Headless Self Portrait

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Caroline Griffin

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

The light will follow

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Timothy Henson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Circles Portrait

 

  

Photography

 
 

Julia Johnson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Hutch

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Hannah Laughlin

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

A lonely man

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sophia Lee

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Nostalgia

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sophie Lee

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Woman of Color

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Will Morrow

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Unity

 

  

Photography

 
 

 Will Morrow

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Demolition

 

  

Photography

 
 

Abigail Droke

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Little Tyrant

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Perry Rodgers

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Twelve Pancakes

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 

Silver Keys

 

Student

 

  

School

 

  

Work Title

 

  

Work Category

 
 

Dodson Avrit

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Minimalist Clock

 

  

Design

 
 

Noel Cancryn-Harris

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

The Haunting

 

  

Printmaking

 
 

Solomon Duncan

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Blood Orange

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Chess Piece

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

It’s Quiet in the Hive

 

  

Painting

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Lurking

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

So Young Park

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Responsibility

 

  

Painting

 
 

Camille Taylor

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Historical Jacket

 

  

Fashion

 
 

Ellie Wurst

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Aries

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Lily Arnold

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Arden

 

  

Painting

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

3 Houses

 

  

Painting

 
 

Lisa Messier

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

A Beautiful Death

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Scotty Ruark

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

well

 

  

Painting

 
 

Rowane Sylvester

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Lost Souls in the Snow

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Harrison Wamsley

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Lost

 

  

Film and Animation

 
 

Carmen Ofner

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Oracle

 

  

Sculpture

 
 

Corinna Vollmer

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Swirled Thoughts

 

  

Painting

 
 

Olivia Weaver

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Maturity

 

  

Painting

 
 

Matthew Ladisa

 

  

Mill Creek Middle

 

  

“Connected” Peace Poster

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Allison Ruotsi

 

  

Mill Creek Middle

 

  

Portrait

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Kade Eubanks

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Water Flow

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Anna Glick

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Self Portrait in Light

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Elizabeth Acevedo

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Function: Error

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Nicole Caruso

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

No Prince Necessary

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Claire Dall

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Frog

 

  

Photography

 
 

Kaitlyn Grieco

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Hope

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Kade Henderson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Bones

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Isabella Iwinski

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Progress

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sophie Lee

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

All Eyes on Me

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Braden Mayes

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Neon Lights

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Jade McConnell

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

White Charcoal landscape

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Will Morrow

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

 

  

Photography

 
 

Clare Novak

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Leopard

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Emmanuelle Yuan

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Smile!

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Reagen Emery

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Drowning Lessons

 

  

Painting

 

Honorable Mentions

 

Student

 

  

School

 

  

Work Title

 

  

Work Category

 
 

Emma Allen

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Open Your Eyes

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Emma Allen

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Is there something in my teeth?

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Emma Allen

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Can you see me now?

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Isabella Borda

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Reflection

 

  

Comic Art

 
 

Madi Brons

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Cerulean Circus

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sarah Cai

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Velvet Heaven

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Alice Guo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Stars

 

  

Ceramics and Glass

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Longing

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Craving

 

  

Painting

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Learning

 

  

Painting

 
 

Angela Huo

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Megan

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Joshua Kelley

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Fruit

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sadie Mangelsdorf

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Finding

 

  

Painting

 
 

Ryan Shin

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Through the Glass

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Morgan Tencza

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Shattered Hand

 

  

Ceramics and Glass

 
 

Morgan Tencza

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Unconventional

 

  

Sculpture

 
 

Justin White

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Totem Statue

 

  

Architecture and Industrial Design

 
 

Riley Wilde

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Go to the Moon

 

  

Painting

 
 

Emily Wilson

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

Atypical

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Ellie Wurst

 

  

Brentwood High

 

  

The State of Limbo

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Evelyn Dozier

 

  

Fairview High

 

  

Fracture

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Maleah Felton

 

  

Fairview High

 

  

Self-Reflection

 

  

Painting

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Masked

 

  

Painting

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

A Past

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

2 Way Tiger

 

  

Printmaking

 
 

Jennifer Lee

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Play at Night

 

  

Painting

 
 

Scotty Ruark

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

brain box

 

  

Painting

 
 

Rowane Sylvester

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

Two Men Sleeping While the World Goes on Around Them

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Hudson Hatcher

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Drowning in Ignorance

 

  

Photography

 
 

Carmen Ofner

 

  

Independence High

 

  

Journal of Secrets

 

  

Mixed Media

 
 

Hallie Adams

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

self portrait in white pencil

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Annabelle Mullenix

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

Annabelle

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Hailey Barlow

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Digital Self Portrait

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Blake Bevis

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Self Portrait

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Chapel Forte

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Chapel

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sarah Fritts

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Ekundayo (Sorrow becomes Joy)

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Kaitlyn Grieco

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Who lives in a pineapple in American Gothic?

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Haylei Hancock

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Perspective Watercolor Town

 

  

Painting

 
 

Mona Ikbariah

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

watercolor ink project

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Julia Johnson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Pomegranate

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Julia Johnson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Bath Time

 

  

Painting

 
 

Hannah Laughlin

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Observing

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sophie Lee

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Young and Old

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sophie Lee

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Still Life

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Will Morrow

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Trial

 

  

Photography

 
 

Claire Parsons

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Dad Face

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Mia Patel

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Better Days

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Elizabeth Poladian

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Laudromat

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Daryl Rembinski

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Dog Etching

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Skylar Robinson

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Empowerment

 

  

Digital Art

 
 

Katelyn Rowan

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

New Perspectives

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Cameron Sanchez

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Worn

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Stephanie Shupe

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Is There Something In My Teeth?

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Sarah Beth Waechter

 

  

Ravenwood High

 

  

Stars in Their Eyes

 

  

Drawing and Illustration

 
 

Lily Puckett

 

  

Summit High

 

  

Burning Sensation of Obsession

 

  

Mixed Media

