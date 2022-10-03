The Movie Gang Returns With ‘Mean Girls’ at Franklin Theatre This Week

Donna Vissman
Mean Girls
The Movie Gang is back with a cinema experience that you don’t want to miss.

On Wednesday, October 5, The Movie Gang presents MEAN GIRLS at the Franklin Theatre. The description for the event shared, “Just two days after Aaron Samuels turned around in class and spoke to Cady Heron for the first time. Is there a better Wednesday to celebrate and enjoy this highly quotable movie on the big screen? That’s what we want! You and your fellow plastics quoting every line you know!”

In addition to the movie, Triple Crown Bakery in Franklin will be making free “Mean Girls” inspired cookies that they will be giving away before the movie.

