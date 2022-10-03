Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Gala to be Held at Country Music Hall of Fame & Headlined by LOCASH

The Joseph Family Foundation has proudly announced the launch of their 2nd Annual ‘Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye (KBCG) Benefit Gala’ to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

This will be the second Annual ‘Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye (KBCG) Benefit Gala’ will take place on Sunday, October 23rd at 6 pm. at the Country Music Hall of Fame; an event held in memory of those we have lost, in support of those still fighting, and in honor of those who have survived.

Headlined by country music duo LOCASH, attendees can also expect to hear performances from award-winning country music sensations such as Victoria Shaw, Cooper Alan and trio Runaway June; just a few of the celebrity performers and guests to appear at the 2ndAnnual ‘Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye (KBCG)’ Benefit Gala.

Attendees will also participate in an elite silent auction taking place throughout the event, while hearing in first person from breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and caretakers, experiencing love and healing through the art of music.

Tara Joseph, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Big Plan Holdings (BPH) and The Joseph Family Foundation, stated, “On behalf of all of us at The Joseph Family Foundation, I could not be more excited to host this event, working alongside a team of incredible women, two of whom are breast cancer survivors, as we put on yet another stellar event in support of such a great cause and such an acclaimed organization – The Susan G. Komen Foundation. Last year’s event was headlined by Dolly Parton and was simply phenomenal. We look forward to carrying on that tradition annually.”

What started with $200 and a shoebox full of potential donor names, The Susan G. Komen Foundation has today grown into the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, the organization has invested more than $3.3 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs in more than 60 countries.

Joshua Daniel, a Development Director at the Susan G. Komen Foundation, stated, “The Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Gala showcases some of Nashville’s greatest upcoming talent and world-renowned headliners. I look forward to this night all year long and encourage anyone interested in attending to get their tickets now before it sells out.”

To purchase tickets, to learn more about the 2nd Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Gala, or to donate, please visit https://www. kissbreastcancergoodbye.org/.