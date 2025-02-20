Summit High School Student Wins National Art Competition

Summit High School student Madison Lindsay is the proud winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting over 100 million pieces of student art.

Lindsay received over 400 online votes for her winning art, a mixed media piece titled, ‘Trapped in the Dark.’

“My biggest inspiration for my winning artwork was emotion. Many people overlook the harsh feelings they feel for the good and happy ones. Without the sad ones, you can’t really be in touch with yourself,” Lindsay said.

She is honored to be named Artist of the Week.

“I am overjoyed to learn that I won Artist of the Week. I’m proud of myself and happy that others find my work as relatable and emotional because that’s what it was intended to be,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay’s teacher, Corley Calhoun has been teaching art for more than 8 years.

“I have always loved art, and I love when my students have those ‘ah-ha’ moments when they create something they never knew they could,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun is one of the thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to digitally showcase student art, organize and plan art lessons, and fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia allows family and friends of student artists to view the art online and create custom keepsakes from the student art. Artsonia gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

“Artsonia is a great way to keep photos of art electronically forever. I have had students over the years contact me and tell me that they still look at their art from high school,” Calhoun said.

Artsonia developed Artist of the Week 20 years ago to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their creative accomplishments. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of four different age groups (PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12) from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.

When asked what it means to have a student recognized for their artistic achievement, Calhoun said, “It is one of the most rewarding achievements because it’s not just me that is recognizing them, it’s others out in the world.”

Blick Art Materials generously donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.

“Artsonia’s mission is to bring communities together to recognize children’s creative expression,” said Jim Meyers, CEO, and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the Week serves as a way to encourage local schools, families, and friends to get involved in the process of creating and celebrating student art.”

For more information, visit artsonia.com.

