Williamson County Schools Back in Session Friday After Snow Days

Students of Williamson County Schools will return to the classroom Friday, February 21, after having two snow days.

School will begin at the regular start time.

WCS closed on Wednesday and Thursday of this week due to winter weather. Thursday was the district’s fourth snow day of the school year. WCS has 10 snow days built into the calendar.

Although school will be back in session, you should expect frigid temperatures in the morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10am on Friday, February 21, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS reminds folks to use caution while traveling outside, wear appropriate clothing, including hats and gloves.

Thankfully, this weekend will bring a warmup, and next week it will feel like spring with highs climbing into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

To learn more about WCS’ Inclement Weather Plan, click here.

