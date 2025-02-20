Meet the Finalists for Brentwood City Manager During Feb. 26 Meet and Greet

The City of Brentwood recently named five finalists in its national search for a new city manager, and Brentwood residents are invited to learn more about these candidates during a Meet and Greet event from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the John P. Holt Brentwood Library Friends Gathering Room.

On Jan. 31, City Manager Kirk Bednar retired, ending his more than 24-year career in Brentwood. The City Commission hired Government Professional Services (GPS), an executive search firm, to conduct a national search for Bednar’s replacement. The firm received more than 50 applications from highly qualified candidates, and the City Commission narrowed that pool to five finalists.

Those individuals – Walter Denton, O’Fallon, Illinois; Jason Gage, Springfield, Missouri; Bradley Gotshall, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Doug Lukonen, Maury County, Tennessee; and Andrew Patton, Williamson County, Tennessee – will be available to talk with community members during the Feb. 26 Meet and Greet.

The Candidates

Walter Denton – City Administrator, O’Fallon, Illinois

Walter Denton is the city administrator for O’Fallon, Illinois, a position he’s held since 2002. He previously served as assistant city manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and he is an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where he teaches High Performance Local Government concepts to graduate students in public administration.

Denton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas. He attended the University of Virginia Senior Executive Institute, the International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA) Gettysburg Leadership Institute, and the University of Kansas Leading EDGE Program.

He is an ICMA Credentialed Manager and is involved in several professional and service organizations, including serving terms as the president of the Southwestern Illinois City/County Management Association, a board member for the Illinois City/County Management Association, chairman of the Illinois Municipal League City Manager’s Committee, president of the Rotary Club of O’Fallon, and a board member for the United Way of Greater St. Louis-Illinois Division.

Jason Gage – City Manager, Springfield, Missouri

For more than six years, Jason Gage served as the city manager of Springfield, Missouri. He previously worked as the city manager for Salina, Kansas; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and De Soto, Missouri.

A southwest Missouri native, Gage earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Missouri. He is a credentialed member of the ICMA, and he has served on various professional and community boards, including the Kansas Association of City/County Management (past president), the American Red Cross, the United Way (board chair), and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

In 2013, he received the Buford M. Watson Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management from the Kansas Association of City/County Management, the highest honor for a city manager in Kansas.

Bradley Gotshall – Township Manager, Lower Paxton, Pennsylvania

Bradley Gotshall has served as the Lower Paxton Township Manager since 2018. He was previously the borough manager for Millersville, Pennsylvania; Indiana, Pennsylvania; and Red Hill, Pennsylvania.

While in high school, he served his hometown as a two-term elected councilor, library board trustee, and executive board member to a regional community and economic development non-profit. Gotshall attended Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and a master’s degree in public administration.

Throughout his career, Gotshall has worked in several levels of local government, including at the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of Pennsylvania State Senator David Argall.

Doug Lukonen – Finance Director, Maury County, Tennessee

Doug Lukonen is the finance director of the Maury County Office of Financial Management, and that office oversees the financial operations for Maury County Government and Maury County Public Schools. He has served in that position since September 2017.

Lukonen attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree and his Master of Accountancy degree. He went on to earn his Certified County Financial Officer designation through the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office.

During his career, he has served as Chairman of the Opioid Abatement Committee, a founder of the Middle Tennessee Finance Directors organization, and as a member of the Maury Alliance

Chamber of Commerce and Maury County’s Ambulance Committee, Growth Committee, and Rules Committee.

Andrew Patton – Human Resources Director, La Vergne, Tennessee

In 2021, Andrew Patton was named director of Human Resources for the City of La Vergne, Tennessee, which was the only municipality in the state to be named a 2025 “Best Place to Work in Tennessee.” He previously served in various human resources roles with Amazon, and he spent more than 25 years as a music and entertainment industry executive.

Patton received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and his MBA in Human Resource Management from Fitchburg State University. He has his Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Certification, and he is a Certified Municipal Finance Officer.

Patton has continuing education credits from Harvard University and Cornell University, and he has served as an adjunct faculty member at Trevecca Nazarene University in Tennessee and Bethel University in Indiana. He is the founder of the 20-Mile Group, a network that connects municipal leaders across Middle Tennessee.

