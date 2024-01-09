Shake Shack Introduces New Bold Flavors for 2024

Shake Shack is bringing big, bold flavors into 2024 with a new limited-time menu! Whether you crave sweet and spicy (swicy) or savory and salty (umami), we’ve got something for everyone. Get your taste buds ready:
1Korean Style Fried Chicken
Crispy, white-meat chicken breast coated in a spicy and sweet Gochujang glaze, sprinkled with sesame seeds and topped with white kimchi slaw, featuring Choi’s Kimchi, on a toasted potato bun.
2Korean BBQ Burger
100% Angus beef cheeseburger topped with crispy sweet onions, fresh scallions and a savory, salty Korean BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.
3Spicy Korean BBQ Fries
Crispy crinkle cuts spiced with kimchi seasoning and served with a side of Korean BBQ sauce.
4Spicy Korean BBQ Cheese Fries
Crispy crinkle cuts topped with our cheese sauce spiced with kimchi seasoning and served with a side of Korean BBQ sauce.
About Choi’s Kimchi
Based in Portland, Oregon, Choi’s uses a handcrafted, small-batch process that’s been passed down from generation to generation to create their kimchi. We worked closely with Chong Choi, the founder of Choi’s KimchiOpens in a new window, to create an exclusive kimchi blend for the white kimchi slaw in our new Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich.
Are you Team Swicy or Team Umami?
Get ready to choose a side! Our new limited-edition menu items land in Shacks on January 12, but fans can snag exclusive early access using the Shack App starting January 9.
Source: Shake Shack
More Eat & Drink News