Shake Shack Introduces New Bold Flavors for 2024

4 Spicy Korean BBQ Cheese Fries

Crispy crinkle cuts topped with our cheese sauce spiced with kimchi seasoning and served with a side of Korean BBQ sauce.

About Choi’s Kimchi

Based in Portland, Oregon, Choi’s uses a handcrafted, small-batch process that’s been passed down from generation to generation to create their kimchi. We worked closely with Chong Choi, the founder of Choi’s KimchiOpens in a new window, to create an exclusive kimchi blend for the white kimchi slaw in our new Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Are you Team Swicy or Team Umami?

Get ready to choose a side! Our new limited-edition menu items land in Shacks on January 12, but fans can snag exclusive early access using the Shack App starting January 9.

