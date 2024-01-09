Brentwood’s Popular History Bowl Set To Return Thursday, Feb. 29

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, the Brentwood Historic Commission will present the 14th Annual Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl, hosted by WSMV Meteorologist Dan Thomas, at Brentwood City Hall.

This popular event, fashioned after the game show Jeopardy, was developed more than a decade ago to instill local high school students with a greater awareness and love of history. This year’s competitors include teams from Brentwood High School, Franklin High School, Independence High School, Nolensville High School, Ravenwood High School, and Summit High School.

During the competition, Chuck Sherrill, former Tennessee State Librarian, will ask the teams several history-related questions. Students will buzz in quickly to provide the correct answer. Last year, Ravenwood students answered the most questions correctly, earning the team $800 and the History Bowl Trophy.

The community is invited to City Hall that evening to watch the event. The History Bowl will also be broadcast on the Brentwood Historic Commission and City of Brentwood’s Facebook page. A rebroadcast will also be available in the days following the event on Brentwood TV, which airs on BTV, Comcast Cable Channel 19.

For more information, contact the city at info@brentwoodtn.gov.