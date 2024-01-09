What to Know About the 2024 Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville is taking place January 12-14, 2024 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

Before heading out to the event, here are a few things to know.

Ina Garten is the keynote speaker this year. An in-depth conversation with the Barefoot Contessa herself will kick off the weekend’s esteemed lecture series, which annually captivates audiences with educational lectures and panels from internationally renowned designers, gardeners and tastemakers.

The 2024 show is drawing inspiration from the Herend Queen Victoria china pattern to translate the theme into the show’s overall design.

Attendees will enjoy shopping from 150 antiques, arts and horticulture vendors, live music and special events, as well as three immersive garden showcases presented by world-class landscapers and builders.

The Antiques & Garden Show was the brainchild of Nashville-born, legendary interior designer Albert Hadley, who founded the event in 1990. Now in its 34th year, the Show draws more than 16,000 attendees and has become a Southern tradition for collectors, gardeners and anyone who enjoys beautiful things.

Find tickets to the event here.