School Closures for Friday, May 10

Due to the storms and tornadoes that affected the middle Tennessee area, some area schools will be closed on Friday, May 10.

Maury County Public Schools

Closed

All Maury County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, May 10, as clean up from the tragic storms continues. All graduations, after school athletics & performances will occur, unless you are notified by an individual school. The Boys and Girls Club will be open in the following school locations, Mt Pleasant Elementary and Marvin Wright Elementary. In addition, the BGC Wayne Street and Teen Center locations will be open. Twelve-month employees should report if they can do so safely.

