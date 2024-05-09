School Closures & Delays for Friday, May 10

Due to the storms and tornadoes that affected the middle Tennessee area, some area schools will be closed on Friday, May 10.

School closures for May 10, 2024.

Last updated May 9, 2024 – 5:12pm

Maury County Public Schools

Closed

All Maury County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, May 10, as clean up from the tragic storms continues. All graduations, after school athletics & performances will occur, unless you are notified by an individual school. The Boys and Girls Club will be open in the following school locations, Mt Pleasant Elementary and Marvin Wright Elementary. In addition, the BGC Wayne Street and Teen Center locations will be open. Twelve-month employees should report if they can do so safely.

Robertson County Schools

Opening 1 Hour Late

Schools will open ONE HOUR LATE on Friday 5/10/24. Bus drivers will use discretion on roadways. Call transportation office if you have questions. Daycares will open at regular time.

Rutherford County Schools

Closed

Several roads in the county remain flooded and impassable. As such, schools will remain closed on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Extracurricular activities can remain as scheduled, and graduation at Eagleville for Friday night will not be affected.

Wilson County Schools

Closed

This closure is due to ongoing flooding concerns along rural roadways, most notably in the eastern part of the county.

The existing flood problems and road debris hazards are not only concerning for our bus drivers, but also for our young student drivers as well.

Some immediate roadways near Tuckers Crossroads, including drop-off and pick-up areas are very hazardous.

Also, while ongoing power restorations continue and crews have been working tirelessly to get everyone back up, some WCS families have been without power for a lengthy amount of time.

Kids Club will operate on a normal schedule, with the exception of the Tuckers Crossroads site. That Kids Club location will be moved to Southside for Friday, 5/10.

All 12-month employees should report, but if travel in your area is unsafe, then please communicate with your supervisor.

The SEEK field trip has been canceled.

Green Hill High School’s graduation ceremony will take place as scheduled at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

