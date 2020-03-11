Register Now for WCS Summer SACC Camp

It’s time to register for the School Age Child Care (SACC) summer camp, and this year, everyone is a winner.

The camp’s theme is For the Win, and students will learn about past summer Olympic host countries, famous athletes, Olympic sports and more. From June 1 until July 30, students will have opportunities to go on field trips and participate in fun activities.

The SACC summer camp is open to children of Williamson County residents currently in kindergarten through fifth grade. Families will need to register for each week and specify the level of care needed, either part-time or full-time care. Each week of full-time care costs $140 per child. For part-time care, camp costs $35 per child on non-field trip days and $40 on field trip days. A summer registration fee of $35 will be due at the time of registration.

Families must register their children by May 1 to attend. More information and instructions to register are available on the WCS SACC page.

The following elementary schools are hosting the SACC summer camp:

Allendale

Bethesda

Chapman’s Retreat

Clovercroft

College Grove

Creekside

Crockett

Edmondson

Fairview

Heritage

Hunters Bend

Jordan

Kenrose

Lipscomb

Longview

Mill Creek

Nolensville

Oak View

Pearre Creek

Scales

Sunset

Thompson’s Station

Trinity

Winstead