Photo of the Day: February 13, 2022

Today’s photo is of Dolly Parton and author James Patterson at Parnassus Books in Nashville. Parton and Patterson were at Parnassus Books filming for CBS Sunday Morning about their new book release “Run, Rose, Run!” The interview will be shown on March 6.

