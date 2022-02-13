Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee Deliver Valentine’s Care Packages for Local Members with Cancer

The Associate Board at Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, comprised of 20 Young professionals, is bringing joy this Valentine’s Day to those impacted by cancer. The group is creating Valentine’s Day care packages for Gilda’s Club participants, focusing on families with young children and those who live alone.

More than 50 care packages filled with warm socks and gloves, candles, self-care items, and other goodies, are being delivered to homes throughout Middle Tennessee – from Brentwood and Franklin to Nashville, Bellevue, Mt. Juliet, Gallatin and Murfreesboro.

During this time of COVID-19, people with cancer and their caregivers are struggling with significant emotional stress and feeling more isolated than the general population. Compromised immune systems mean they must stay at home to safeguard their health — no quick trips to the grocery store or distanced hangouts for these individuals.

According to the Winship Cancer Institute (Emory University), “lack of social support has been associated with higher levels of anxiety and a lower quality of life in cancer patients.” With the increased isolation and anxiety brought on by COVID-19, we are grateful to be offering hybrid, in-person, and virtual support, building a community where people can

be surrounded by others who “just get it.”

Associate Board member Katherine Shaoul said, “We are delighted to be able to spread some joy to Gilda’s Club Members through these care packages for Valentine’s Day. While we are still navigating the impact of COVID-19, we hope to send some love to everyone’s doorsteps!”

In 2021, GCMTN served 4,856 individuals, including 200+ new participants. The Clubhouse was visited (virtually and in-person) 5,774 times. GCMTN held support groups, counseling, distress screening, health & parent coaching, resource support sessions, and 543 healthy lifestyle & movement classes.

Items were generously donated by:

Aveda – Green Hills

Batch Nashville

Buff City Soap – Green Hills

The Christie Cookie Co.

Asher Freiberg

Jacob Kupin and The Kupin Group

Metro Arts

Member care packages are an ongoing initiative by the Gilda Club Middle Tennessee Associate Board to provide support to those most in need. If you are interested in donating items in the future care packages, please reach out to Molly Warren at [email protected]

ABOUT GILDA’S CLUB MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, is dedicated to providing support, education, and hope to all people impacted by cancer, including those diagnosed and family and friends.

Free of charge to everyone – thanks to our generous donors – Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s evidence-based program for adults, teens, children, and families includes support groups, health and nutrition coaching, healthy lifestyle workshops, mind-body classes, social activities, educational lectures, and community resource information. Offering approximately 70 professionally-led support and networking groups, and more than 80 educational workshops and lectures each month – either online or from our midtown Nashville location, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee is able to make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer. We build community, so no one faces cancer alone.