Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen to Open in Nashville in October

Southern-inspired dishes created by Paula Deen and her family will soon be available to locals and visitors of Nashville on Oct. 26, 2020. The stunning 17,000-square-foot, 406-seat restaurant is located next to the beautiful Cumberland River, adjacent to Opry Mills Mall.

Born from the values of spending time with family and friends sharing a meal together, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen invites guests to feel at home while enjoying genuine Southern hospitality and family-style dining. Guests will be treated to endless portions of classic recipes directly from the kitchens of Deen and her family, including beloved signature dishes such as Paula’s Southern Fried Chicken and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.

“The dishes that are passed around the tables at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen are the foods my grandmother Paul taught me how to cook at her own kitchen table,” says Paula. “It means so much to be able to share those traditions and recipes with the Nashville community and its visitors.”

Paula’s Savannah, Ga., roots helped shape the concept for Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. After launching a lunch delivery service out of her Savannah home in 1989, Paula opened her first restaurant, The Lady & Sons, in the city’s downtown district in 1996 with the vision to capture the elegance and history of the historic Southern city. Inspired to bring the success and vision of The Lady & Sons to communities outside of Savannah, Paula opened the first Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in 2015 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and now has three additional locations, including Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Branson, Mo.; and Foley, Ala.

Additionally, located within the restaurant is the Paula Deen Store. Paula has hand-selected every item in the retail space, which features many products from the Paula Deen line, including cookbooks, aprons and cookware, as well as some of Paula’s personal favorite picks and a few items exclusive to her Nashville store.

The restaurant, which will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and intends to hire more than 200 employees. To learn more about Deen’s Family Kitchen, visit www.pauladeensfamilykitchen.com.