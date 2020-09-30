Mikey’s Motors and Golf Carts Opens in Franklin

Mikey’s Motors and Golf Carts of Franklin is now open at 4410 Peytonsville Road in Franklin.

Mikey’s Motors sells new and pre-owned golf carts, including a large selection of street legal golf carts. In addition, they also offer service, parts, accessories, and golf cart rentals.

A grand opening event will take place on Tuesday, October 6 from 11 am – 1p m with a ribbon-cutting.

Mikey’s Motors and Golf Carts of Franklin share with us they are excited to be part of the Franklin community and to have a presence in Williamson County.

The new Franklin location was opened to better serve residents of Westhaven, Berry Farms, Southern Springs by Del Webb, The Grove, The Governors Club, and all of the other golf cart friendly neighborhoods in Williamson County and surrounding counties.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Mikey’s Motors also has a location in Murfreesboro at 2118 N Thompson Lane.

For the latest news, visit Mikey’s Motors and Golf Carts on Facebook.