Magpies Girl Closes in Franklin

Magpies Girl, a boutique for tweens, has closed in downtown Franklin.

Owned by Maggie Tucker, the storefront closed during COVID and never reopened.

Tucker shared, “We closed Magpies Girl Franklin mid-March due to the forced shutdown, and consolidated all operations and inventory to our Nashville location so we could fulfill online orders more fluidly.”

“The consolidation allowed us to conserve resources and weather a season that was filled with many unknowns. When the cities reopened, we elected to keep our Franklin location closed permanently. The financial challenges of the forced shut down were almost unimaginable,” continued Tucker.

In talking about the closing of the Franklin location, Tucker stated, “My biggest goal was to save our brand, and start the road to recovery. To do this we needed less overhead and less storefronts. We are thankful for our time in Franklin and sad it has to end so abruptly.”

Magpies Girl Franklin opened back in 2017. The Nashville location at 6019 Highway 100 remains open. You can also shop online at Magpiesnashville.com.