Parks & Rec Outdoor Pools and Splash Parks Opening May 1

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will open all outdoor pools and splash parks on Saturday, May 1, 2021. With the opening of these aquatic features; indoor facility hours of operation at participating locations will be extended on Saturdays and Sundays, and facilities will remain open until 6 p.m.

Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Featuring four outdoor pools and two outdoor splash parks at recreation centers across Williamson County, WCPR is your destination for summer fun in the sun! Dive in and enjoy one of the summer season’s favorite past times by purchasing a Summer Splash Pass. Starting at only $40, Summer Splash Passes provide 20 individual visits to any WCPR outdoor pool and/or splash park; plus offer standard facility amenity use at any Williamson County Parks and Recreation facility from May 1 – September 30, 2021.

Detailed information on pass options; site amenities, schedules and guidelines; plus online pass purchasing can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com. With the addition of outdoor aquatic features and extending operating hours, Williamson County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring for lifeguards, splash park attendants and pool cashiers; as well as, custodians, facility supervisors and front desk attendants. Additional information on employment opportunities is available on our website.