Williamson County Property Transfers March 29

See where houses sold for March 29 to April 1, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$1,519,000.00Witherspoon Sec21510 Beckham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$213,500.00Newport Meadows201 Newport Meadows CirThompsons StationTN37179
$273,500.00Whispering Wind Ph27604 Whispering Wind LnFairviewTN37062
$590,000.00Bentien Arnold & Lydia2300 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$601,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1509 Adelynn Ct NFranklinTN37064
$369,975.00Copper Ridge Ph83033 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$670,360.00Falls Grove Sec67049 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$901,571.00Westhaven Sec502066 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
$1,290,364.00Grove Sec139205 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$837,699.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1407 Barony CtNolensvilleTN37135
$691,600.00Keats StFranklinTN37064
$181,900.00New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$340,000.00Western Woods Village Sec47515 Spicer CtFairviewTN37062
$1,650,000.00Christensen225 Cummins StFranklinTN37064
$994,488.00Kingsbarns2005 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$899,500.00Kings Chapel Sec74086 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
$1,275,000.001535 Franklin RdFranklinTN37067
$289,900.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21107 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$447,000.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b1413 Jersey Farm RdNolensvilleTN37135
$425,000.00813 Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$465,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21191 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
$552,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1400 Verandah LnFranklinTN37064
$249,900.00Rev5911 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
$629,972.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3462 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$830,000.00Cardel Village1026 Carlisle LnFranklinTN37064
$1,785,000.00Belle Rive Ph 3570 Grand Oaks DrBrentwoodTN37027
$785,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec361099 Memorial DrFranklinTN37064
$575,000.00Carondelet Sec 19006 Carondelet PlBrentwoodTN37027
$639,250.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2061 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$840,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1149 Allenhurst CirFranklinTN37067
$340,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11805 Devon DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,250,000.00Durham Manor 2505 Grey Cliff CtFranklinTN37064
$328,400.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11219 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
$1,725,000.00Bain9002 Old Smyrna RdBrentwoodTN37027
$500,000.00Benevento East Ph 2 Sec35004 Moretto CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,000,000.00Est Sec 16 Ph A6505 Stableford LnFranklinTN37069
$530,000.00Mccormick Grove7330 Mccormick DrFairviewTN37062
$674,547.00Tap Root Hills Sec53051 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$394,820.00Pennock Place7105 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$410,000.00Lynhurst1170 Brookwood AveSpring HillTN37174
$640,830.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2069 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,399,000.00Russell Ridge Llc5198 Russell RdFranklinTN37064
$2,700,000.00Troubadour Sec77549 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege GroveTN37046
$2,279,900.00Witherspoon Sec59283 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$346,831.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3148 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$5,401,389.00Scales Farmstead Ph3bAutry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$550,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1108 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
$536,820.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1021 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
$163,900.00Westhaven Sec 573067 Conar St FranklinTN37064
$163,900.00Westhaven Sec 57 3073 Conar St FranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Bent Creek Ph11 Sec28056 Warren DrNolensvilleTN37135
$448,525.00Brixworth Ph51717 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$655,238.00Tap Root Hills Sec43008 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
$1,430,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 3508 Lake Valley CtFranklinTN37069
$325,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11845 Devon DrSpring HillTN37174
$566,432.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2889 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$494,439.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2317 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$292,900.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3707 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
$585,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153238 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$594,004.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2725 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$600,000.00Avalon Sec 3331 Lady Of The Lake LnFranklinTN37067
$233,400.007102 Cobb CirFairviewTN37062
$341,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22018 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
$799,900.00Stoneview950 Pinkerton CtBrentwoodTN37027
$3,350,000.00Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$529,704.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27602 Newcomb StFranklinTN37064
$902,856.00Hardeman Springs Sec15817 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$355,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-11036 Walesworth DrFranklinTN37069
$850,000.00Westhaven Sec 6322 Starling LnFranklinTN37064
$760,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec82007 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$702,500.00Summerlyn Sec63268 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$499,259.00Waters Edge Sec53051 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$498,595.00Copper Ridge Ph83025 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$2,600,000.00Williamsburg Est212 Williamsburg CirBrentwoodTN37027
$671,951.00Brixworth Ph7b9023 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$475,412.00Waters Edge Sec53063 Flowing Creek Dr FranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Orleans Est Condos1401 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$3,075,000.00Old Harding RdFranklinTN37064
$1,156,434.00Scales Farmstead Ph2361 Tulley CtNolensvilleTN37135
$450,000.00Clairmonte Sec 11107 Clairmonte DrFranklinTN37064
$577,777.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2800 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$949,000.00Franklin Hill Partners Llc1200 Lula LnFranklinTN37064
$478,250.00Maplewood Sec 5412 Maplegrove DrFranklinTN37064
$341,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 22025 Prescott WaySpring HillTN37174
$904,315.00Scales Farmstead Ph2409 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$400,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 82802 Comanche TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$350,000.00Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
$150,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 13004 Strickland DrNashvilleTN37221
$84,000.007549 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$2,983,995.002060 Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$3,000,000.00Haley Ind Park7226 Haley Ind DrNolensvilleTN37135
$856,800.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26818 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
$857,000.00Westhaven Sec 36329 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Westhaven Sec43701 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 11470 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
$545,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 32144 Sister CtNolensvilleTN37135
$505,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2837 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$537,911.00Tap Root Hills Sec53039 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$507,145.00Brixworth Ph53022 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$426,000.00Residences Of Grant Park525 Grant Park CtFranklinTN37067
$362,880.00Pennock Place7114 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$265,900.00Falls Grove Sec6Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$442,355.00Copper Ridge Ph63060 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$423,665.00Copper Ridge Ph83021 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$584,020.00Falls Grove Sec67046 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$531,840.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1009 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
$79,000.00Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$640,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 3420 Logans CirFranklinTN37067
$290,900.00Aston Woods Sec 22788 Aston Woods LnThompsons StationTN37179
$395,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121182 Culpepper CirFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Cottonwood Est163 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
$3,077,799.00Cox RdArringtonTN37014
$240,000.00Rev307 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$308,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 41909 Amacher DrSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00Polk Place Sec 9107 Gallagher DrFranklinTN37064
$388,000.00Riverview Park Sec 4511 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
$385,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 32070 Prescott WaySpring HillTN37174
$435,000.00Twin Oaks1512 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
$608,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21408 Lipscomb DrBrentwoodTN37027
$520,000.00Stream Valley Sec 51016 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
$330,480.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3132 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179

 

