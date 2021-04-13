Williamson County Property Transfers March 29

See where houses sold for March 29 to April 1, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$1,519,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec2
|1510 Beckham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$213,500.00
|Newport Meadows
|201 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$273,500.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7604 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$590,000.00
|Bentien Arnold & Lydia
|2300 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$601,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|509 Adelynn Ct N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$369,975.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3033 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$670,360.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7049 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$901,571.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2066 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,290,364.00
|Grove Sec13
|9205 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$837,699.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|407 Barony Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$691,600.00
|Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$181,900.00
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$340,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7515 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,650,000.00
|Christensen
|225 Cummins St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$994,488.00
|Kingsbarns
|2005 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$899,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4086 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,275,000.00
|1535 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$289,900.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1107 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$447,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b
|1413 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$425,000.00
|813 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1191 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$552,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|400 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$249,900.00
|Rev
|5911 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$629,972.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3462 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$830,000.00
|Cardel Village
|1026 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,785,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 3
|570 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$785,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36
|1099 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9006 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$639,250.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2061 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$840,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|149 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$340,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1805 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2505 Grey Cliff Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$328,400.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1219 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,725,000.00
|Bain
|9002 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Benevento East Ph 2 Sec3
|5004 Moretto Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Est Sec 16 Ph A
|6505 Stableford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$530,000.00
|Mccormick Grove
|7330 Mccormick Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$674,547.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3051 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$394,820.00
|Pennock Place
|7105 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$410,000.00
|Lynhurst
|1170 Brookwood Ave
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$640,830.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2069 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,399,000.00
|Russell Ridge Llc
|5198 Russell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,700,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|7549 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,279,900.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9283 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$346,831.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3148 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$5,401,389.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|108 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$536,820.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1021 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$163,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|3067 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$163,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|3073 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2
|8056 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$448,525.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1717 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$655,238.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3008 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,430,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 3
|508 Lake Valley Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$325,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1845 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$566,432.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2889 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$494,439.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2317 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$292,900.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|707 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$585,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3238 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$594,004.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2725 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|331 Lady Of The Lake Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$233,400.00
|7102 Cobb Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$341,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2018 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$799,900.00
|Stoneview
|950 Pinkerton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,350,000.00
|Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$529,704.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27
|602 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$902,856.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5817 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$355,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|1036 Walesworth Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|322 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$760,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2007 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$702,500.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3268 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$499,259.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3051 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$498,595.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3025 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,600,000.00
|Williamsburg Est
|212 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$671,951.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9023 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$475,412.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3063 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1401 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,075,000.00
|Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,156,434.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|361 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1107 Clairmonte Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$577,777.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2800 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$949,000.00
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc
|1200 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$478,250.00
|Maplewood Sec 5
|412 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$341,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 2
|2025 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$904,315.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|409 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 8
|2802 Comanche Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$350,000.00
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$150,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|3004 Strickland Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$84,000.00
|7549 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,983,995.00
|2060 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$3,000,000.00
|Haley Ind Park
|7226 Haley Ind Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$856,800.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6818 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$857,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 36
|329 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|701 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|470 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$545,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 3
|2144 Sister Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$505,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2837 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$537,911.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3039 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$507,145.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3022 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$426,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|525 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$362,880.00
|Pennock Place
|7114 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$265,900.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$442,355.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3060 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$423,665.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3021 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$584,020.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7046 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$531,840.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1009 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$79,000.00
|Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$640,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3
|420 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$290,900.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2788 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$395,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1182 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|163 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$3,077,799.00
|Cox Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$240,000.00
|Rev
|307 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$308,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 4
|1909 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 9
|107 Gallagher Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$388,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 4
|511 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 3
|2070 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$435,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1512 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$608,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1408 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|1016 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$330,480.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3132 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
