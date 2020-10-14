Page Middle Wins WMAA Golf Championships

Page Middle is sweeping through the Williamson Middle Athletic Association (WMAA) championships.

The Page Middle girls golf team placed first in its division with Woodland Middle coming in at a close second. Woodland Middle’s Annabelle Watson had the best individual score in the girls division.

“These three girls were an amazing group to have this year,” said PMS golf coach Wes May. “Two of them played for me last year and won the WMAA County Championship. All three of them work very hard on their golf game. The girls were determined to win the county again this year. Each one of them will be a great addition to their respective high school golf teams. I look forward to hearing about them throughout their high school careers.”

In addition to girls golf, Page Middle also took home first place in the boys division, beating out Grassland Middle. Page Middle’s Jake Eickhoff took first place for individual score in the boys division.