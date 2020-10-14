Inspiration for Baby Nursery

If you are expecting a new addition to the family this year or in 2021, here are some ideas on how to create a practical, functioning, and well-designed nursery. Over at Carpet One, they featured Nursery Decor and Design Ideas for a New Baby that showcase all things baby.

Design for Girls

With the popularity of wallpaper, this design features traditional pink but in a new way. The big bold floral design has shades of pink upon a neutral background. The dresser serves not only as storage but as a changing table.

Interior design: Cynthia Soda Photography: Mike Chajecki

Design for Boys

Unlike a pale blue for a boy’s room, this design chose a darker more sophisticated shade of blue. Check out the glimmer of the stars added to the feature wall behind the crib. And the framed animals artwork adds for contrast to the blue wall.

Interior design: Rebecca Hay Photography: Stephani Buchman

