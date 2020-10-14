Beautiful Fall Hikes for Your Dog | Nashville, TN

Fall weather seems to have come surprisingly soon to Nashville. But then again, isn’t 2020 the year of constant surprises? With cool temperatures and changing leaves, now is a great time to hit the trails. And Nashville’s pet-friendly hiking trails certainly don’t disappoint! Here are a couple of our favorites.

Otter Creek Trail Road at Radnor Lake

Radnor Lake is one of Nashville’s true outdoor gems. Nestled between Brentwood, Green Hills, and the city, Radnor is a manmade lake built in 1914 for the purpose of supporting steam engines. However, there’s nothing industrial about this area today – just spectacular nature ready for you to enjoy.

Though dogs are not allowed on the hiking trails, pups are welcome on the Otter Creek Trail Road, a paved road that follows the banks of the lake that lies at the center of this 1,400-acre natural area. Be especially mindful of leash laws here, as Radnor is busy with plenty of other hikers – not to mention deer, turtles, turkey, and other wildlife likely to spark your furry friend’s interest.

Need a New Harness for a New Fall Look?

For larger dogs, we’re big fans of Ruff Wear harnesses, which recently launched a new range of colors. We especially love that Ruff Wear harnesses are built from a dog’s perspective and have an adjustable fit that can accommodate any shape or size. For smaller dogs, don’t miss Puppia harnesses, which are available in a variety of fun colors. Be sure to stop in at our Mt. Juliet location for safe, quality made fall-themed leashes and harnesses perfect for hiking in the fall.

Volunteer Trail at Long Hunter State Park

Over in our neck of the woods, we love visiting the Volunteer Trail in Long Hunter State Park, a 10.7 mile trail that curves right along the water. If the weather is warm enough, there are several great spots where your dog can take a dip in the lake!

Looking for More Dog-Friendly Hikes?

Be sure to check out the AllTrails listing for recent reviews, photos, maps, and more. Did you find a great spot? Share it with us on Facebook, or come visit our Mt. Juliet location to tell us about it! Three Dog Bakery is open between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Three Dog Bakery is located at:

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For information, call (615) 701-2128 or contact Three Dog Bakery online.