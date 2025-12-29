Opry Mills Adds Seven New Stores, Including Five First-to-Market Brands

Opry Mills is heating up Nashville’s retail scene by unleashing seven new, can’t-miss brands. Headlining this expansion are five exciting first-to-market additions, solidifying Opry Mills’ position as a dynamic, evolving shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

Coming Soon

Slick City Action Park (First-To-Market Tennessee): Built for speed, thrills and fun for all-ages, Slick City Action Park is a unique indoor slide park where kids can dunk, dodge and defy gravity all day long. From birthdays to team outings and other group events, this entertainment park is a perfect getaway to release energy and create memories. Opening this winter.

AJ’s Restaurant: AJ’s brings elevated contemporary American dining to Opry Mills offering an upscale casual concept. From modern takes on classics to fresh, seasonal features including handcrafted cocktails, thoughtfully selected wines, and local favorites. Opening by the end of December.

Now Open

Fit2 Run (First-To-Market Tennessee): This running superstore boasts footwear, apparel and accessories from shopper favorite brands including asics, HOKA, Nike and Free People Movement.

Pono (First-To-Market Tennessee): From apparel to snacks, plushies to accessories, and seasonal products and gifts, Pono offers quality goods at an affordable price.

Royal Diamonds (First-To-Market Nashville): As experts in the diamond industry for over 35 years, Royal Diamonds designs beautiful cuts, settings and styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and more.

JD Sports (First-To-Market Nashville): As a leading retailer of fashionable sportswear and sneakers, JD Sports stocks a variety of recognized brands such as Nike, adidas, Jordan and New Balance in store for shoppers to find their favorite brands all in one place.

Boot Barn (Expansion): Boot Barn now features a larger collection of cowboy boots, hats, western wear, work boots and accessories! Shoppers can also customize and shape their cowboy hats at the dedicated hat bar.

Steve Madden (Remodel): Inspired by rock and roll, street culture and a New York sensibility, Steven Madden is known for designing trend-forward footwear, handbags and apparel.

