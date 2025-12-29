Limited-Time Discounts Available for Upcoming Bridgestone Arena Events

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Before it’s too late, check out these discounts at upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena.

1Nashville Hoops Showdown

Ohio State vs Virginia
Saturday, February  14, 2026

Save 25% off on select tickets! Offer ends 1/2 at 11:59 p.m.

Use code HOLIDAY to unlock this offer!

Find tickets here. 

2Chris Tomlin: Good Friday Nashville

Friday, April 3, 2026

Celebrate year 10 of Good Friday Nashville with us. All remaining seats are now just $30!

Find tickets here. 

3Third Day 30th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Buy One Get One 50% off Tickets. Offer runs through 12/31 at 11:59 p.m. or while supplies last.

Find tickets here. 

