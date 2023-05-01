OBITUARY: Marilee Bruny

Beloved mother and grandmother, Marilee Bruny, 79, of Franklin Tennessee, passed away in her care home, surrounded by love, after an honorable battle with Dementia.

Born on the 4th of July, 1943 in Detroit Michigan, she was a charming woman who cherished her family. She always had a compliment to share with anyone. She enjoyed the game of golf and delighted in spontaneous trips to the Florida coastline. You could always find her beautifully singing an old tune with a sparkle in her bright baby blue eyes.

She was preceded in death by and gloriously reunited with her parents, William and Geraldine Widmer, her husband, Richard L. Bruny, and her dear son who she deeply missed, Jerry Austin Jorgensen.

Marilee is survived by her daughter, Donna King, and son-in-law, Zane King, as well as three step-children, Janice Stone and her husband, Randy, Demi (Carol) Pilot and her husband, Dave, and Richard Bruny III. She was blessed with four grandchildren; Jessica Harrison, Jason Beauvais, Joshua Beauvais, and Jenna Acosta, and seven step-grandchildren; Cori Winn, Nicole Handy, Robert Handy, Michael Bruny-Groth, Katelyn Bruny, Skylar King, and Lauren King, as well as nine adorable great-grandchildren.

Her family has no doubt that she is rejoicing with her Savior, hugging her son, and singing “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round The Ole Oak Tree” and “These Boots Were Made For Walkin” with the whole family, (after a round of golf).

Family and friends are warmly invited to attend visitation Friday, May 5th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm followed by a celebration of life service at 1:30 pm located at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

