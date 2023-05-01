OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jean Burnette-Buss

Elizabeth Jean Burnette-Buss, age 69, resident of Franklin, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence.

Elizabeth was born September 22, 1953, in England and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Elizabeth LaFrenais.

She was of the Catholic faith. Some of her hobbies included motorcycles, rock and roll music, going out, good food, and getting her nails and hair done. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Buss; son, Dorsey Billy Burnette, Jr.; stepsons, Bo Burnette, Dustin Boss, and Nicholas Buss; stepdaughters, Gina Graham and Angela Graham; and sisters, Katherine LaFrenais and Laura Loenner.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

