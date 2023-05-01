OBITUARY: Connie Sanchez

Our Mother Connie Sanchez, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

She was born in Acapulco, Mexico, on July 8, 1957.

She is survived by her daughters, Lluvia, Erika, Betty, and Susana, and sons-in-law, Adam and Scott. Connie was “Aguella” and “Mami Con” to grandchildren – John, Esteban, Elias, Mila, Isabella, and grandbaby due in September.

Connie was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord with others and was an integral part of La Casa De Mi Padre church, where she touched many lives.

Above all, she treasured spending time with her family and friends, whether cooking for holiday celebrations, going to church, or hosting the “El Grupo Café.” She could be found reading a book when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness.

She also made it her mission to care for the sick and injured through her work as a caregiver, often neglecting her needs of herself for the needs and well-being of her patients, friends, and family. She was adored by many for the nurturing and loving care she provided.

Now that she has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of our mother’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful Journey for her with Jesus.

Memorial Service to be held at 6 pm, Friday, May 5th, 2023, at La Casa de mi Padre church. 318 S Margin St, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

