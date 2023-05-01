OBITUARY: Jerry Caggiano Jr.

Jerry Caggiano, Jr. passed peacefully into Heaven on Friday, April 28, 2023. He was 70 years old.

He was born and raised in Old Hickory, Tennessee where he graduated from Dupont High School. Immediately after school, Jerry began his lifelong career at United Parcel Service (UPS) as a truck driver – truck handle “Dutch Man.” Jerry was a committed and dedicated employee of UPS for 43 years until he retired.

Jerry also opened and ran multiple successful restaurants with JC’s Bullseye in Donelson, Tennessee and most recently Nana’s Diner with his wife, Frances Caggiano in Nolensville, Tennessee.

Jerry spent his years as an avid golfer and car enthusiast. His passion for cars carried on after retirement by working and refurbishing old vehicles. Jerry also loved collecting and talking about his coin collection. He could also be found at the local gun range teaching his grandkids how to shoot.

Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with family, always being the life of the party by making jokes and being a prankster.

Most important, Jerry cared deeply about others and would give the shirt off his back to those that needed it. This passion and love for people permeated throughout Jerry’s life.

Preceding him in death are his father, Jerry Caggiano, Sr.; mother, Deltah Inman Caggiano; and sister, Patricia Marie Caggiano.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Caggiano; brother, Robert “Bobby” Caggiano (Kathy); children, Autumn “Nikki” Caggiano (Clare Robbins), Jennifer Ann Alexander (Jason), William Jay Brown (Melissa); grandchildren, Colby Isaiah Alexander, Logan Grace Brown, Noah Pierce Brown and Carly Ann Alexander; and nephews, Joseph Lee Caggiano and Robert John Caggiano.

Visitation will be at Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville, TN on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. for friends and family and Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. with Tommy Jordan, Sr. officiating. Jerry will be interred at the Hermitage Memorial Gardens, 535 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN 37138 following the Celebration of Life. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

The family greatly appreciates the staff of Alive Hospice in Nashville. Their kindness and professionalism were indispensable during this time.

