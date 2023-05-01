New Music for You this Week- April 30, 2023

1 Reba with Brooks and Dunn

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have released an acoustic version of their chart-topping hit “If You See Him, If You See Her” in celebration of the song’s 25th anniversary.

The original song was the lead single on both Reba’s album “If You See Him” and Brooks & Dunn’s “If You See Her,” released concurrently by different record labels in 1998. The monumental hit soared to the top of the country charts, holding the No. 1 spot for back-to-back weeks. The duet was sparked by their in-demand multi-year tour and marks one of many career collaborations between the two acts, including a Las Vegas residency.

Take a listen here.