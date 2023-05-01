New Music for You this Week- April 30, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Reba with Brooks and Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have released an acoustic version of their chart-topping hit “If You See Him, If You See Her” in celebration of the song’s 25th anniversary.
The original song was the lead single on both Reba’s album “If You See Him” and Brooks & Dunn’s “If You See Her,” released concurrently by different record labels in 1998. The monumental hit soared to the top of the country charts, holding the No. 1 spot for back-to-back weeks. The duet was sparked by their in-demand multi-year tour and marks one of many career collaborations between the two acts, including a Las Vegas residency.
Take a listen here.
2Lonesome River Band
When Sammy Shelor heard “Near Mrs.” recently, he felt strongly that Adam Miller would be able to do a great job with it. The band loves traditional country and feels that the bluegrass genre is the last form of “real country music.”
Take a listen here.
3Tayler Holder
Breakout, Most Followed, TikTok Country Music Artist Tayler Holder is busy at work readying his fans for his first EP that will be releasing later this summer. In the meantime, Holder has lent his emotive vocals to fast growing female Country Music Artist Haley Mae Campbell’s track “OVER BEING OVER” releasing with THE 615 House/Virgin Records on April 28th.
Take a listen here.
4Fences
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Christopher Mansfield, who records under the Fences moniker, has unveiled “No One”the next single off his upcoming album ‘Bright Soil’ due out this August on Enci Records.
Take a listen here.
5Brandon Davis
Rising country artist Brandon Davis releases ‘Jesus and Jesse James’ via Big Yellow Dog Music, eight songs that tell a story of a heartbroken troubadour internally grappling his light and dark sides.
Take a listen here.
6Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell releases his deluxe album, Stereotype Broken TODAY as well as the highly anticipated focus track and live show favorite, “Sad Ass Country Song.” The tongue-in-cheek heartbreak song follows his most recent digital track release “Broken” and his current rising single “Drinkaby.”
Take a listen here.
7Carlyle Griffin
Carlyle Griffin shares some of her personal feelings on navigating love and life in her latest single Say So. It is now available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
Take a listen here.
8Kip Moore
Kip Moore’s fifth studio album DAMN LOVE is out now. Co-produced by Moore, along with Jaren Johnston the 13 tracks hold on to passion, with the persistent anthem “Heart on Fire,” while “Another Night In Knoxville” captures the magnetic draw of the stage as a sweeping ‘70s-rock ballad that soundtracks a long-cherished memory. Meanwhile the refreshing “Kinda Bar” conjures magic from a roadside tavern, and a comforting sense of clarity arrives with gentle instant classics, “Some Things” and “One Heartbeat” (featuring Ashley McBryde).
Take a listen here.
9McBride & The Ride
CMA and ACM nominated country trio, McBride & The Ride, rocks on with the release of their latest single “Honky Tonk Song.” A cover of the Webb Pierce classic, it is country music at its finest with driving drums, electric licks galore, and Western pedal steel, perfect for a rowdy Friday night from Nashville to New Braunfels.
Take a listen here.
10The Davisson Brothers
With their brand new album Home Is Where The Heart Is, the Davisson Brothers Band set out to paint a clear picture of their homeland. Created like a declaration of musical independence—a national anthem for the Appalachian way of life—Home Is Where The Heart Is is the masterpiece the band has worked toward their whole career, and after working hard to earn the respect of their peers, it wasn’t done alone.
Take a listen here.