OBITUARY: Lucille Vaughn

With profound sadness and loving remembrance, we announce the passing of Nellie “Lucille” Wilson Vaughn, age 89, of Franklin, TN, who peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2025, surrounded by the comfort of her family.

Lucille was born on August 29, 1935, in Nashville, TN, to David and Ella Lee Wilson, both of whom preceded her in death. As the only daughter among six brothers, she shared an unbreakable bond with her family, cherishing each sibling and treating her nieces and nephews as her own. Though she was not a tomboy, she was adored by her brothers.

A woman of unwavering faith, Lucille was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of Lockland Baptist Church in East Nashville, the same church she attended as a child. Her kindness, generosity, and love for others were a testament to her faith, and she lived by the values she so deeply believed in-always putting God and her family first and treating everyone with warmth and grace.

She graduated from Hume-Fogg High School and dedicated over 35 years of service to the Nashville Scottish Rite, where her strong work ethic and kindhearted nature earned the admiration of many. She took great pride in her work and in the lifelong friendships she built throughout her career.

Lucille was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She shared nearly 70 beautiful years of marriage with her loving husband, Bobby Joe Vaughn Sr. Together, they embarked on many adventures in their early years, traveling to different states for his construction work before settling back in Nashville in the late 1960s to raise their family in Tennessee.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Bobby Joe Vaughn Sr.; her devoted daughters, Kayren Stephens and MaLinda Oden (Randy); her cherished grandchildren, Jason Robert Reed (Stacey), Stacie Lee Oaks (Isaac), Chelsea Oden Weatherford (Preston), and Alexis Oden Stutz (Daniel); and her precious great-grandchildren, Zachary Reed, Kaila, Ian, Zion, Atalyia Grace Oaks, and Marlee Weatherford. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Betty Wilson, along with many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, all of whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Bobby Joe Vaughn Jr., as well as her six brothers, M.I. Wilson, Raymond Wilson, J.B. Wilson, Paul Lee Wilson, Lonnie Edward Wilson, and Leonard Vernon Wilson.

Lucille’s life was a beautiful reflection of love, faith, and devotion. She had a heart full of kindness and an immeasurable love for her family and friends. Her gentle spirit and unwavering support will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of all who had the blessing of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Lockland Springs. https://lockelandspringschurch.com/stewardship/

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 2:00pm from the chapel of Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 with Dr. Terry officiating. Burial will immediately follow. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm until time of service.

