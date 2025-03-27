OBITUARY: Raymond Peter Hauer, Jr.

Raymond Peter Hauer, Jr., age 82, passed away on March 23, 2025, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. Born on August 1, 1942, in New Prague, Minnesota, to the late Raymond Hauer and Ethel Erickson Hauer.

Raymond’s life was one rich with knowledge, love, and adventure. He loved the Lord and was a true family man who enjoyed the outdoors, comedies and great BBQ. A firm believer in the power of education, and serving his Lord, Raymond graduated from Concordia Teachers College (Concordia University) in Seward, NE. He later earned his master’s degree in Houston, Texas, after beginning his lifelong journey as a teacher at Houston Lutheran High School in 1965 and later as a principal in several schools until he retired in 2004.

His passion for learning and sharing knowledge led him not only to mold young minds but also to cross paths with the love of his life, Erika Powilleit. They married in 1968 and spent nearly 57 wonderful years together until his passing. Through their years they lived across Minnesota, Texas, Wisconsin, Alabama, ultimately settling in Spring Hill, TN after retirement. Along the way, they built a family and created cherished memories that will forever be treasured by those who knew and loved him.

Raymond’s dedication to education grew, leading him from the classroom to the principal’s office. With wisdom and patience, he guided schools in various places such as Lutheran High School in Houston, TX, Concordia Academy in Roseville, MN, Racine Lutheran in Wisconsin, ultimately retiring as the Principal of Grace Lutheran in Huntsville, AL. Yet, even as an administrator, his heart remained with the students, always ready to nurture, teach, and uplift.

Beyond his career, Raymond found joy in life’s simplest pleasures. He could often be found by the water’s edge or in his bass boat, a fishing pole in hand, waiting for the perfect catch. In those still moments, he found peace, embracing the beauty of nature and the quiet joy of reflection.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and learning, survived by his devoted wife, Erika Hauer; his children, Peter (Elizabeth) Hauer, Nicole (Andy) Sponsel, and Bryan Hauer; his grandchildren, Ian (Jaci), Christian, Gus, Sierra, Levi, and Theo; his siblings, Donna Bingen and Gary Hauer; and his sister-in-law, Martha Hauer. He now joins his parents and his brother, George Hauer, in eternal rest.

Though Raymond’s journey on this earth has ended, his impact lives on in the hearts of those he touched. His lessons, his love, and his laughter remain, carried forward by those who were fortunate enough to share in his life.

Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 2640 Buckner Rd, Thompson’s Station on April 12, at 11:00 am with visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 am. Memorial gifts may be given to Faith Lutheran Church – LWML. The care of Mr. Raymond Peter Hauer, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit this link.