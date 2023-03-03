OBITUARY: George William ‘Bill’ Long

George William “Bill” Long, age 97 of Franklin, TN passed away February 28, 2023 at his home surrounded by close family.

As a member of the Greatest Generation, Bill enlisted in the Navy and proudly served in the Pearl Harbor codebreaking unit, which received a Presidential Commendation for their work.

After returning from WWII, he began his career at Curley Printing Company. Later, he joined Double Envelope’s sales force. Over his career at Double, he eventually rose to Division Sales Manager, where he led their Midwest sales team for many years until retirement.

After retirement, he volunteered with Graceworks, Meals on Wheels, and Habitat for Humanity. He was also active with Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin and his local AARP chapter.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, James & Callie; wife Beth; son Jim, grandson Billy; brother R.C., sisters, Lucille and Verna;

He is survived by his son, Gregg of Knoxville; daughter, Anna Maribeth of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, Mark, Stephen, Gina, Rohini, Devika, Shanti and many other loving friends and family members.

Thanks to all the loving caregivers who brightened his final days.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 6, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1101 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries or Habitat for Humanity.

Visitation will be 4-6 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

