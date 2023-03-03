SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 3-3-2023: Floods, Winds, Tornado Watch

By
Clark Shelton
-

UPDATE 7:00 A.M.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 60
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
625 AM CST FRI MAR 3 2023

TORNADO WATCH 60 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-005-017-021-023-033-037-039-043-045-047-053-055-069-071-
075-077-079-081-083-085-099-101-103-109-113-117-119-125-131-135-
147-149-161-165-181-183-187-189-031900-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0060.230303T1225Z-230303T1900Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              BENTON              CARROLL
CHEATHAM             CHESTER             CROCKETT
DAVIDSON             DECATUR             DICKSON
DYER                 FAYETTE             GIBSON
GILES                HARDEMAN            HARDIN
HAYWOOD              HENDERSON           HENRY
HICKMAN              HOUSTON             HUMPHREYS
LAWRENCE             LEWIS               LINCOLN
MADISON              MARSHALL            MAURY
MCNAIRY              MONTGOMERY          OBION
PERRY                ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
STEWART              SUMNER              WAYNE
WEAKLEY              WILLIAMSON          WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MEG...PAH...LMK...BMX...

For School and Business closings, traffic and weather warnings Close To Your Home, find your county here:



This is a day to be specifically be “Weather Aware”

We expect at the very least a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and probably a Tornado Watch for later this morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect, and flooding is probable. We will update this article as needed.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

From the NWS

High Wind Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
300 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-032100-
/O.CON.KOHX.HW.W.0001.230303T1200Z-230304T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
300 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
  Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
  difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will ramp up starting around 3 am
  CST. With grounds already wet, some trees will come down much
  easier leading to power outages. Be sure to fully charge cell
  phones tonight so you will be able reliably receive any
  additional Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings that may be
  issued on Friday. Winds will begin to relax from west to east
  starting around sunset Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

$$

21

 

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
331 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-040945-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
331 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...corrected....

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Strong gradient winds are expected to start blowing around 6 am and
by 9 am, sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
will be possible. Winds will begin relaxing around 6 pm Friday
evening.

Mixed into the non-thunderstorm winds, several severe storms will be
possible. Additional damaging straight line winds and a few
tornadoes will be possible from 9 am in the west to about 3 pm on the
Cumberland Plateau.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Temperature rising to near 69 by 10am, then falling to around 57 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south southwest 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here