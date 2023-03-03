OBITUARY: Nancy Karen Serafino

Nancy Karen Serafino, age 71, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.

A woman with great courage, she battled several painful illnesses without ever questioning the Lord’s purpose. Nancy was born in Boston, MA and moved to Middle Tennessee from Delran, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Evonne (née Carter) MacBrien

A loving wife to Len and a loving mother to Jeremy (Kelly) and Kristi, (David) she was also a doting Nana to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren, a sister, Vicki Raymond and brother, David MacBrien.

She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing and she loved reading mystery novels. Nancy was also an active member of the Rolling Hills Community Church in Nolensville and a regular participant in Bible study groups in Franklin and Nolensville.

The family will receive friends starting with a visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. on March 3, 2023, at Rolling Hill Community Church on Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Peterson for Parkinson’s, Nashville TN.

