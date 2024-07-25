Nick the Greek Coming to Nashville Area

Nick the Greek , a Northern California-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has inked three multi-unit franchise development deals across three states. The deals will introduce the fast-growing Greek chain to new markets across the country, including five units each in Salt Lake City and Nashville, and three units in San Diego. Nick the Greek is on pace to open more than 25 locations this year. With more than 75 restaurants in operation, the brand will approach 100 locations systemwide by the end of 2024.

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and loukoumades. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven critical to the brand’s rapid and continued growth.

Celebrating a decade in business in 2024, Nick the Greek has greatly accelerated expansion efforts over the last three years, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100 percent. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants throughout seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Utah, with additional development underway in Tennessee. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise. To learn more about Nick the Greek’s franchise program, or to find your nearest location, visit NickTheGreek.com .

Source: Restaurant News

