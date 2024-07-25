The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center Joins Downtown Franklin Art Crawl

The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center, in partnership with Onward Real Estate, has officially joined the Arts Council of Williamson County’s Downtown Art Crawl. It will join the Art Crawl on Friday, August 2, from 6-9 p.m., showcasing the work of Ronell Coburn, and remain as part of its lineup showcasing new artists and works of art each month.

“The Downtown Art Crawl is one of the community’s most beloved events, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Bari Beasley, President, and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center is the perfect setting to showcase these amazing pieces, and we’re excited to welcome talented artists into our space.”

The first Friday of each month, the Downtown Art Crawl is a free monthly event that invites participants into downtown Franklin’s historic buildings and the Factory. Dozens of artists are located within historic sites in thriving Downtown Franklin, showing off their work to visitors. The event is free to attend, and transportation information can be found here.

The Heritage Foundation and the History Center will host many other artists throughout the Art Crawl season, but the first artist will be Ronell Coburn. Originally from South Africa, Coburn now calls Nashville home. She has painted most of her life in between being a teacher, producing films, writing screenplays, and writing songs.

The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County is the latest cultural destination from The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. Housed within a National Register of Historic Places building that dates back to 1905, the center stewards, interprets and exhibits artifacts and immersive narratives related to the social, economic and cultural history of the area. The History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and offers a variety of state-of-the-art, interactive exhibits.

For more information on The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center’s Art Crawl exhibits, please visit the website: linked here.

