Shoppers in downtown Franklin will now have a new free parking lot to enjoy.

A ribbon-cutting was held this past week on the new parking lot located on 5th Avenue just past French’s Boots.

The new lot offers 27 parking spaces. Other free parking options include street parking that has a limit of two hours from Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, and two free parking garages with 300 spaces located at 2nd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South.