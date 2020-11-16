Fate of Brownland Farm Still in Flux

Thousands of years ago Heraclitus said, “Change is the only constant in life.” It has become one of those cliché phrases that we are taught to steer clear of in writing classes, and yet what are clichés but universal truths. And recently, in all of our lives, change has come roaring in like a freight train. In the process, many past treasures are also experiencing change. Including beloved Brownland Farm.

Developing the Brownland Property

Earlier this year it was announced that Brownland Farm, long known as the host of the Music Country Grand Prix Horse Show, had been sold to a developer. The initial proposal was to create a development that would contain an array of housing options, including single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, condominiums, assisted living, and some affordable housing. Of the 227 acres, 136 were to be undeveloped open space, 69 acres would be for single-family homes, 16 acres for multi-family living, 6 acres for mixed-use. The next proposal, according to Harpeth Conservancy website, was to come up with a Small Area Plan that would support the agricultural and historic heritage of the rural area of Northwest Franklin.

On October 8, there was an informational community meeting about the new proposed plan. The newest proposal being presented calls for a smaller number of single-family homes and townhomes surrounded by a park. The proposal will not be voted on until December as there is a desire for more community input.

Some of the Development Issues

There are four main issues that have been brought forward in response to the development. The first is the ability to handle the increased traffic and students in the schools. Second is the concern over the loss of agricultural and cultural heritage. Third is the need to amend the Envision Franklin Plan. And lastly, 80% of the land is in a flood plain.

Traffic is always a growth problem, and it would be necessary to put in a new traffic light in order to manage traffic flow into and out of the development, the location of which would be in violation of current city codes.

Depending on the density of the development, there could be a significant increase in enrollment in already over-burdened area schools.

One of the major arguments against the development is the impact on the historically significant location. Many farms are disappearing, and the quadrant that Brownland Farm borders has long been undeveloped and a reflection of Franklin and the county’s past in both agriculture and the horse industry.

An article about the development on change.com asks that local government “consider the importance to the local economy from the equestrian industry, where Tennessee ranks fourth in the nation in equine population that generates $30 million annually just in Williamson County. Brownland Farm alone generates $22.8 million for local businesses annually.”

The change.com website, which also hosts a petition opposing the development, notes that the development will change the character of the area and once changed, the natural beauty will be lost forever.

While there is concern over making adjustments to the Envison Franklin Plan, it is, as all development plans, a working document. This means it was created with the understanding that there would be changes as strategic opportunities occurred. Assistant City Administrator Vernon Gerth explained that the plan takes into account strategic and holistic growth, and that any approved changes would be reviewed looking at many factors, including infrastructure, public safety, education, and the maintenance of a sense of local history.

The last concern is that the area is part of a flood plain. This is what concerns the Harpeth Conservancy the most. According to the Conversancy, over 80% of the land is in the floodplain and cut off by two high flood channels. During the historic May 2010 flood, floodwaters covered Hillsboro Road and flooded much of the river bend, the farm, and its entrance. They are concerned that proposed changes to the area will not be adequate to accommodate should the waters rise to that level again.

The development would mean a significant change to the “lay of the land.” According to Andrew Orr, Long Range Planning Supervisor Planning and Sustainability Department, any adjustment to the floodplain would be required to increase flood capacity by 150% using a smaller area of land. And it cannot have a detrimental environmental impact.

Emotional Impact

For those who have lived in the area and those in the horse industry, the loss of Brownland Farm is heartfelt. Many have known the family and the space since its founding in 1963 by Margaret “Sissie” Brown, and the addition of Mack Anderton when he became her husband. They both grew deep roots in the equestrian world.

What began as riding lessons and then pony breeding, grew into a show empire with 400 permanent stalls, four show rings, schooling areas, and a four-acre multi-use grass field, according to Sidelines Magazine. For all of her work in the industry, Sissie Anderton was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 United States Hunter Jumper Association Convention.

This year the annual Grand Prix Patron’s Party was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Music Country Grand Prix is a well-loved event because of the Anderton’s warm Southern Hospitality and their support of Saddle Up!

Where to Go from Here

As noted in the Harpeth Conservancy’s online report, it is hoped that the Northwest quadrant, from Brownland Farm in the East to Gentry Farm in the West north of Highway 96 West, which has contributed greatly to the historic agricultural heritage and rural feel of the city and county, will become part of a plan focused on the historic and rural aspect of Franklin, Williamson County and the region.