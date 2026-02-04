NES Power Outages Update for Feb. 4, 2026

NES Update for February 4, 2026 3 p.m.

After extensive damage caused by the historic, severe ice storm, Nashville Electric Service has restored power to 222,500 customers which means 98% NES customers have power. NES and contracted lineworkers will continue operations in rotations, and they will remain on extended 14–hour to 16‑hour shifts to ensure we can continue responding quickly to help our customers.

NES is now posting a new interactive map with estimated restoration ranges based on zip code twice a day at NESpower.com . Customers can find information on total customers, number of customers without power, estimated restoration timing and percent of customers that have power restored by zip code.

Today:

7,500 customers currently without power

customers currently without power 791 broken poles across our service area 468 poles have been fixed

broken poles across our service area 1,900 lineworkers deployed

lineworkers deployed 350 vegetation management team members

vegetation management team members 320 personnel from NDOT and TDOT clearing roadways and right-of-ways to provide access in support of restoration efforts

personnel from NDOT and TDOT clearing roadways and right-of-ways to provide access in support of restoration efforts 160 National Guard personnel deployed to assist in materials and logistics

National Guard personnel deployed to assist in materials and logistics 32 state foresters from Department of Agriculture deployed in field

state foresters from Department of Agriculture deployed in field Supplemental contract teams have been deployed to complement restoration efforts and ensure lineworkers can continue reaching their sites efficiently

NES is now posting estimated restoration ranges based on ZIP codes twice a day at NESpower.com . Customers can find information on the targeted completion date for their entire zip code on the website. The estimated information is based on real-time data and may change or fluctuate based on the shifting weather patterns and cold temperatures that continue to cause downed power poles, lines and transformers. twice a day at. Customers can find information on the targeted completion date for their entire zip code on the website. The estimated information is based on real-time data and may change or fluctuate based on the shifting weather patterns and cold temperatures that continue to cause downed power poles, lines and transformers.

My Outage Tracker – that provides residential customers with individual household information about the status of their outage so they can know from remote places when their power has been restored. In addition to the new restoration estimates, NES has developed and launched a specially created web-based tool –– that provides residential customers with individual household information about the status of their outage so they can know from remote places when their power has been restored.

NES is ceasing disconnections for nonpayment and waiving late fees until further notice.

If weatherheads, power masts, or meter bases are damaged, our lineworkers cannot safely reconnect power. NES maintains and repairs the lines leading to a customer’s home, but homeowners are responsible for the equipment on the house. If home equipment repairs need to be made, we strongly suggest contacting a licensed and registered electrician for those repairs.

If your power is out, do not call 911. NES also continues to ask for the community’s help. We need to keep those lines open for emergencies.

If you see a downed powerline – stay away. That is an emergency, so that is when it is appropriate to call 911. Always assume they are live and dangerous.

How to Stay Updated

If you are without power, please report it by texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR) from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling (615) 234‑0000 .

to from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling . NES will share restoration information on X (formerly Twitter) Facebook

