2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly at 33°F, Winds up to 12 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 11.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s conditions are expected to remain largely constant with the temperature peaking at a high of 38.8°F. The wind could reach up to 12.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at only 3%, with no measurable precipitation anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of around 28°F. Winds will continue at speeds of up to 12.1 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a chilly and breezy day with cloud cover, but with little to no risk of rain or severe weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 26°F Overcast Friday 53°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 27°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 27°F Overcast Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email