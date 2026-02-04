2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly at 33°F, Winds up to 12 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 11.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s conditions are expected to remain largely constant with the temperature peaking at a high of 38.8°F. The wind could reach up to 12.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at only 3%, with no measurable precipitation anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of around 28°F. Winds will continue at speeds of up to 12.1 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a chilly and breezy day with cloud cover, but with little to no risk of rain or severe weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 26°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 27°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 27°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

