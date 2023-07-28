Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Liga MX’s Toluca in Final Group Stage Match



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 27, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club fell 4-3 in a back-and-forth Leagues Cup group stage match against Liga MX’s Toluca on Thursday at GEODIS Park. Walker Zimmerman, Fafà Picault and Luke Haakenson all scored in an effort that came up just short of earning at least a point.

Nashville SC got the early advantage in the third minute thanks to a Walker Zimmerman header off a corner kick. The two-time MLS Defender of the Year rose up at the near post to meet a Dan Lovitz service and nod it past the goalkeeper to put Nashville up 1-0. Toluca answered in the 27th minute with a goal from Marcel Ruiz.

In the 37th minute, Fafà Picault got past a defender at midfield on a Jacob Shaffelburg feed, got past another in the box and scored to the lower-left corner to restore Nashville SC’s lead. Toluca equalized again in the 44th minute through another Ruiz goal, then took the lead in first-half stoppage time through a Tiago Volpi penalty.

Toluca would add one more in the 60th minute through Robert Morales to make it 4-2. In the 70th minute, Luke Haakenson found the end of a deflected cross from Shaffelburg to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Thor Hammers Another: Zimmerman opened his goal account in Leagues Cup play, marking his second in three matches across all competitions and third goal of the season across all competitions.

Let Fafà Cook: Picault’s first-half goal was his sixth goal of the season across all competitions. It was also his first since May 28.

On to the Knockouts: The Boys in Gold will see their Leagues Cup knockout stage fate decided on Monday when Toluca and Colorado Rapids face off to close out group play. Fans can watch that match starting at 8:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Welcome to Nashville: Prior to the match, newly signed Designated Player Sam Surridge was officially introduced to the media and the fans. Assets from the press conference and official on-field presentation can be found in the Media Resources section.

Source: Nashville SC

