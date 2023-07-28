Last Chance to Visit Nashville Zoo’s Dinotrek

Don’t miss your last chance to visit the Nashville Zoo’s fourth installation of DinoTrek!

This unique exhibit allows attendees to embark on a journey from the past and venture through a wooded forest alongside more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

DinoTrek ends on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

What to Expect

DinoTrek begins at a hidden entrance near the Zoo’s Historic Grassmere Home and Farm and winds along a path where guests discover life-like Jurassic beasts. The animatronic dinosaurs move, growl, hiss, roar and even spit making this a must-see experience. Educational signage located by each dinosaur will allow dino-enthusiasts to learn fun facts about their familiar favorites and lesser-known dinosaurs. The dinosaurs are built on a steel frame by Texas-based Billings Productions Inc. and covered in intricately painted epoxy skin.

New this year: a 23-foot-tall Brachiosaurus, the first of its kind to be featured in the United States.

DinoTrek is $4 per person (in addition to Zoo admission or membership) and attraction tickets can be purchased at the Zoo’s entrance or at a booth near DinoTrek.

New species to DinoTrek include Brachiosaurus, Deltadromeus, Dimetrodon, Giganotosaurus, Iguanodon, Ornithomimus, Plateosaurus, Stegosaurus, Therizinosaurus and Triceratops. Come face-to-face with the iconic, new, 23-foot-tall Brachiosaurus. This long-necked dinosaur from the Jurrasic era is the first design of its kind to be featured in the United States.

Spot some of your returning favorites that include the Baryonyx, Coelophysis, Dilphosaurus, Megalosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex. As explorers venture through the DinoTrek trail, they will walk in the middle of a predator face-off between the Giganotosaurus and T-Rex.

Learn more here.

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211