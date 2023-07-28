Jimmie Allen Announces Three Invite-Only Comedy Shows

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Country artist Jimmie Allen announced, via social media, a three-night comedy tour in October.

The comedy tour is titled “I Said What I Said”. The social media announcement didn’t share the location or exact dates. Allen stated on social media,“’I Said What I Said,’ and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October! ALL shows are invite only..”

 

Those interested in attending the show can sign up here.

In May, a lawsuit was filed against Jimmie Allen by two women claiming sexual assault. Since the filing, Allen has been dropped from his label, his booking agency suspended him, and he was dropped from performing at CMA Fest.

Allen filed a countersuit in July against the two women in an effort, he says, to protect his reputation.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

