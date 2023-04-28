Nashville SC to Host FC Dallas at GEODIS Park in Round of 32 of U.S. Open Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 27, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club in conjunction with U.S. Soccer announced today that the club will host FC Dallas at GEODIS Park on either May 9 or 10 as part of Group 2 in the Round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Tickets to the Round of 32 match will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 3 at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will experience an exclusive presale window on Tuesday, May 2. Additional information on date, time and broadcast will be shared in the coming days.

Last night at GEODIS Park, Ethan Zubak scored the winning goal over San Antonio FC in the 71st minute to send Nashville SC to the Round of 32 as goalkeeper Elliot Panicco recorded the shutout. Postgame footage from Head Coach Gary Smith and Zubak can be found here.

The Round of 32 match will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Nashville SC and FC Dallas, yet the first in Open Cup play. Nashville owns a 3W-2L-1D record against Dallas, with the last meeting coming at GEODIS Park in a 4-0 thrashing on Aug. 21, 2022.

Nashville SC earned its first-ever MLS win on Aug. 12, 2020 at FC Dallas in the club’s inaugural MLS season. Former NSC midfielder David Accam scored the game-winner off a Dax McCarty assist, while Joe Willis recorded five saves in the shutout.

On its 108th edition, the Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world’s third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

A full breakdown of the remaining schedule of the tournament is below:

Round of 32: May 9-10

Round of 16: May 23-24

Quarterfinals: June 6-7

Semifinals: Aug. 23

Final: Sept. 27

Up next in MLS action, Nashville SC will host Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, April 29 at 12:30 p.m. CT on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, FOX and Fox Deportes. Limited tickets are available by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets. will be televised on.

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS