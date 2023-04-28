Ribbon Cutting: Universal Screen in Columbia

The Spring Hill Chamber and Maury Alliance joined together to celebrate Universal Screen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 27, 2023, at 2504 Cayer Lane in Columbia Tennessee.

Universal Screen is an onsite screening facility that offers a wide range of services to both individuals and companies. These services include drug collection and screening, background screening, DNA testing, Personal Paramed Exam services, breath alcohol testing, DOT physicals, fingerprinting, employment verification, and notary services.

Universal Screen

2504 Cayer Lane

Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 489-0045

Facebook