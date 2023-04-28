OBITUARY: Kristy Marie Hailey

Kristy Marie Hailey, 41, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on April 23, 2023, in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Kristy was born in Jackson, Mississippi to James Russell Hailey and Melanie Teresa DeVries on April 8, 1982. She graduated from Brentwood High School in 2000 with honors. Growing up Kristy loved to dance. Ballet and Jazz were her favorites. During her Middle school and High years, she loved cheerleading, volleyball, and was very proud to be the regional champion in the Beta Club competition. Kristy was very creative, and she used her artistic talents as a member of the yearbook committee. Kristy attended college for 2 years at Ole Miss/University of Mississippi), was in the Ole Miss Beauty pageant, joined a sorority, achieved the Dean’s List and the Chancellor’s List and volunteered to help special needs students with note taking.

Kristy also attended Middle Tennessee State University graduating with honors May 2011, with a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration (minor in Marketing). She graduated from Franklin Hair Academy in Cosmetology and Aesthetics, January 2015. In 2018, Kristy pursued her dreams and graduated with her Master of Science degree in Addiction Counseling from Grand Canyon University (achieving a GPA of 3.9). She worked as a Cosmetologist/Makeup artist, and a counselor at Mirror Lake Recovery Center.

Kristy, was a member of Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was Baptized on February 11, 2009. Her favorite bible verse was “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13. She frequently attended Gateway Franklin Church with her mother, attended Brentwood Baptist Church with her father and attended Church of the City in Franklin, TN with her brother and his family.

Kristy loved people and had a huge and kind heart. Her hobbies were painting, drawing, and she loved to make jewelry. She had a passion for animals and loved her fur babies with all her heart.

Kristy is preceded in death by Grandparents, Mac and Lillian Lovett, Grandfather T.D. Buford, and Fur Baby, Lily (her Chihuahua of 17 years).

Kristy is survived by her Father, James Russell Hailey (wife Stephanie), Mother, Melanie Teresa DeVries (husband Wendell), Brother, Jason Hailey (wife Jessica) Nephews Leighton, Cooper, Elijah, niece, Tegan Hailey, Stepbrother, Blake Spencer and Stepsisters, Grace Spencer, Michele Jumpeter (husband Lewis), Stacey Sarver (husband Ron), Grandmother, Shirley Buford, Aunts, Janet Danks and Brenda Howie, Cousins, Candace (Hailey) Battaglia, Camille Hailey, Melissa (Howie) Jeter, David Howie, Kelvey and Kinley Sarver, and her beloved Fur Babies, Lola and Nash “Doodle.”

Visitation will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, May 4th, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow visitation in the chapel at 1:00 PM.

Pastor Charlie Weir, Lead Pastor, and Pastor Chris Dodd, Discipleship and Development, Gateway Franklin Church, officiating.

Flowers are welcome and appreciated. Family and Friends who prefer to make a memorial donation in honor of Kristy, please consider Williamson County Animal Center, Franklin, TN or Always Have Heart, an organization that seeks to break the stigma associated with and raise awareness for the disease of addiction. 100% of profits go to a scholarship fund for those seeking treatment for addiction and can’t afford it. Donations may be made by check to: Always Have Heart or Venmo to Mark Whitthauer @alwayshaveheart

The Family of Kristy Hailey wishes to extend sincere thanks to a special Family friend, Gene Ingram, The Buford family, The Wiese family, her Church Family at Lakeshore Methodist Church, her church Family at Gateway Franklin Church, and all of her close Friends from middle school, high school, and college.

